Genshin Impact Pity count for Raiden Shogun (Baal) banner: How to calculate, soft-pity, and more details

Genshin Impact 2.1 is just a few hours away and fans will finally be able to summon on Raiden Shogun's (Baal) banner. To guarantee that they get Raiden Shogun (Baal), players will need to keep track of their pity count and calculate their soft-pity.

If they manage it properly, players can easily track how many summons they've got for Baal.

Genshin Impact: How to calculate pity

Checking pity in Genshin Impact is a simple task, and players won't need to do any complicated math to calculate it. Genshin Impact character banners allow for a maximum of 90 wishes before a 5-star character is summoned; the cap of 90 is known as hard pity.

If players reach hard pity, they are guaranteed a 5-star character. However, there is only a 50/50 chance their summons will yield the featured 5-star character. Calculating hard pity is simply a matter of counting how many wishes have been done.

To do this, fans can head to the Wish History tab in the Wish menu. After this has been opened, calculating hard pity is only a matter of counting how many wishes have been done, and then subtracting that number from 90.

The remaining number indicates how many wishes are left until players acquire hard pity.

How to calculate soft pity

BAAL WANTERS EM 24H: pic.twitter.com/AXk8q9aqIg — Niele 愛 ✦ 224/180 FOR BAAL (@NIELE4EVER) August 31, 2021

Soft pity in Genshin Impact is a hidden system that begins to take effect around 70 wishes. At this point, the odds of getting a 5-star character begin to rise, and many fans report getting their 5-star at 75-80 wishes.

This area is known as soft pity, and is reached at around 12,000 Primogems. Soft pity isn't a guarantee though, as it doesn't always occur. Calculating soft pity is done in the same way as hard pity, just by subtracting the total wish count from 75 instead of 90.

Pity is an important system to manage in Genshin Impact, and if players utilize it well, they can guarantee their 5-star characters.

Also read: Genshin Impact 2.1 Baal banner release date, time, and maintenance duration revealed

Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for latest news, leaks, rumors and more!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul