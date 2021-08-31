Genshin Impact 2.1 Baal banner release date, time, and maintenance duration revealed

Genshin Impact 2.1 is only a few days away, and once it releases fans will get to explore tons of new content. They will also finally be able to wish for Baal, as the powerful Electro Archon will appear on the first banner.

The maintenance for this update will begin on September 1, and after it is completed Genshin Impact 2.1 will go live.

Fans can find out the duration, starting time, and compensation here, along with more info about Baal's upcoming banner.

Genshin Impact 2.1: Maintenance time and more:

The Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance will begin at 06:00 am on September 1 (UTC +8), as announced by MiHoYo!



How excited are you? #GenshinImpact #GenshinImpactannouncement pic.twitter.com/Z9yDYBAEUm — Sportskeeda Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpactSK) August 30, 2021

Genshin Impact 2.1 will begin its maintenance on September 1, at 6:00 am (UTC+8), according to miHoYo. The maintenance is expected to last five hours, and fans can expect 300 Primogems as compensation while the game is down.

This maintenance will bring players into update 2.1, and it can be expected to begin at these times around the world:

Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance time in EST: 6:00 pm

Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance time in PST: 3:00 pm

Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance time in BST: 11:00 pm

Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance time in CST: 6:00 am

Genshin Impact 2.1 maintenance time in IST: 3:30 am

Genshin Impact 2.1: Baal banner

Event Wish "Reign of Serenity" - Boosted Drop Rate for "Plane of Euthymia" Raiden Shogun (Electro)!



View details here:https://t.co/2P3bNeAvYE#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/oMaIX3uWrV — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 30, 2021

The first banner of Genshin Impact 2.1 will be the Reign of Serenity banner. This banner will feature Raiden Shogun herself, the Electro Archon who has been a pivotal part of the Inazuma story. This banner will also feature Kujou Sara, a new 4-star Electro bow character.

Sucrose and Xiangling will also be making their return on this banner, rounding this out to be quite the powerful set of characters. Gamers who need strong supports will definitely want to roll on this Genshin Impact banner.

The weapon banner, which will be launched with Baal, will feature her signature Polearm, the Engulfing Lightning. Alongside it is The Unforged, a 5-star Claymore that boosts shielded characters. The featured 4-star weapons are the Favonius Lance, the Widsith, the Sacrificial Bow, the Lion's Roar and The Bell.

Genshin Impact 2.1 will release soon and fans won't have to wait much longer to summon for Baal.

Also read: Genshin Impact 2.1 update patch notes: Baal & Kokomi banners, Samurai enemies nerfed, new monsters, and more

Edited by R. Elahi