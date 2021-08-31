Genshin Impact 2.1 Spiral Abyss Ley Line Disorders for three phases officially revealed

Genshin Impact 2.1 will introduce new challenges to the Spiral Abyss, making it harder than ever for players. The Spiral Abyss is Genshin Impact's endgame dungeon that rewards fans with Primogems for completing it.

Fully completing the Spiral Abyss is a task that many gamers attempt to complete each time it resets, as the rewards are great. The Abyss has continually gotten harder as Genshin Impact has continued to evolve, and this new rotation is no different.

Players can find out about the new challenges coming to the Abyss here.

Genshin Impact 2.1: Spiral Abyss changes

2.1 Spiral Abyss phase 1: Elemental burst increases all party members' ATK by 6.5% for 15s. This buff can stack 7 times.



At max stacks (7), the active character's normal attacks will release shockwaves. Up to one shockwave can be released every 2s. pic.twitter.com/wxjW4EtYoN — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) August 1, 2021

Genshin Impact 2.1 will bring plenty of changes to the Spiral Abyss, though the core mechanics will stay the same. Fans can look forward to new Blessings of the Abyssal Moon and new Ley Line disorders to shake things up. The first Blessing will provide these buffs:

Elemental Bursts will increase Party Member's ATK% by 6.5% for 15 seconds. This buff can stack seven times.

At max stacks, normal attacks will release shockwaves that deal AOE damage. These shockwaves can trigger every two seconds.

The second buff coming to Genshin Impact 2.1's Spiral Abyss is as follows:

2.1 Spiral Abyss phase 2: Within 10s after using Elemental Burst, the same character's Normal and Charged Attacks will unleash a shockwave at the position of the enemy they hit at the cost of 1% of the character's HP. Up to one shockwave every 1s.



You may die from the HP loss. pic.twitter.com/tgTu6ScSyn — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) August 1, 2021

Within 10 seconds of using an Elemental Burst, a character's Normal and Charged Attacks release AOE shockwaves upon hitting an enemy.

This will cost 1% of the active character's HP, and can even cause death.

These two blessings will definitely help players with AOE. The second blessing may require some high HP characters to help mitigate the damage.

Genshin Impact 2.1: Ley Line Disorders revealed

Floor 9 and 10 of the Spiral Abyss will remain unchanged from Genshin Impact 2.0. Players will still need to deal with the Plasma Field on Floor 9, and the Leader buff on Floor 10.

Genshin Impact 2.1's Spiral Abyss will introduce a new Ley Line Disorder known as Corrosion. Corrosion is a new status effect that will deal tons of damage to players, and here's how it works:

This effect will cause characters to lose a portion of their HP every second, similar to a DOT effect.

This disorder will appear on Floor 11 of the Spiral Abyss, and will take place whenever an enemy is defeated.

This effect can stack, which can lead to massive damage. Gamers will definitely want to bring some powerful shields to floor 11.

It looks like Floor 12 has no Ley Line disorder for this rotation of the Abyss.

Genshin Impact 2.1: Spiral Abyss enemies revealed

Upcoming Enemy Line-up for the New Spiral Abyss Version 2.1



Eye of the Storm,

Perpetual Mechanical Array,

Maguu Kenki,

the new Specter enemies,

Ruin Grader,

Mirror Maiden



These are all making an appearance on Floor 12 on September 1.



GOOD LUCK. pic.twitter.com/6GqP8yglnj — ✧ It's Version 2.1 Week! (@reeveDTHRND) August 30, 2021

Genshin Impact 2.1 is definitely setting up one of the most difficult Spiral Abyss rotations so far. Gamers will need to balance their teams accordingly to deal with the difficult lineup of foes.

Here's the rundown on the upcoming enemies:

Floor 11:

Floor One:

Blazing Axe Mitachurl, Electro Hilichurl Shooter, Pyro Hilichurl Shooter.

Pyro Abyss Mage, Dendro Samachurl, Pyro Hilichurl Shooter, Hilichurl

Floor Two:

Fatui Pyroslinger Bracer, Treasure Hoarder Gravedigger, Treasure Hoarder Seaman, Treasure Hoarder Scout

Pyro Kairagi, Treasure Hoarder Pugilist, Treasure Hoarder Electro Potioneer, Treasure Hoarder Cryo Potioneer

Floor 3:

Fatui Pyro Agent, Electro Cicin Mage, Cryo Cicin Mage

Geovishap, Pyro Slime, Pyro Whopperflower

Floor 12:

Floor One

Pyro and Electro Nobushi, All Treasure Hoarder Types

Stonehide Lawachurl, Eye of the Storm, Anemo and Geo Specters

Floor Two

Maguu Kenki

Mirror Maiden, Cryo Cicin Mage

Floor Three:

Ruin Guard

Perpetual Mechanical Array

This is an insane lineup and will definitely prove to be quite a challenging task for players.

Genshin Impact 2.1 will deliver a tough Spiral Abyss, and fans can start planning how they will take it down with this preview.

