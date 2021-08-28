Best Artifacts and Weapons for Kujou Sara in Genshin Impact: Pre-release build guide

Genshin Impact 2.1 will be released in just a few days and it'll arrive with several new characters. Kujou Sara is one of the new additions, and she is a powerful new 4-star Electro archer.

She can use her Tengu powers to provide great utility, while her powerful lightning can vaporize foes. Kujou Sara will definitely be a great addition to a Genshin Impact team, and building her properly can turn her into one of the best Electro supports in the game.

Genshin Impact 2.1: Best pre-release builds for Kujou Sara

Kujou Sara is a powerful new 4-star Electro character who can be utilized in several ways. Sara can be used to provide powerful buffs to her team, or inflict huge amounts of damage with her Elemental Burst.

If Genshin Impact fans enjoy Kujou Sara's animations and aesthetics, they may want to build her with more of a DPS focus. However, if they want to make the most of her powerful buff abilities, building her for a supportive quickswap team is probably the best option.

Support build for Kujou Sara

Genshin Impact characters can support their teams in a variety of ways. From helping with Elemental Reactions, to providing off-field damage, there are a lot of different methods for characters to aid in taking down enemies.

Kujou Sara's main method of providing support is through her Elemental Skill and Burst, which provide an ATK% bonus based on her Base Attack, similar to Bennett.

This can provide a huge Attack bonus, especially if stacked with another buff like the Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers. To ensure the utmost utilization of this bonus, players can build Kujou Sara with the Sacrificial Bow, which increases the uptime of this ability and provides her with some extra Energy Recharge.

She can use a variety of Artifact sets, but the 4-PC Noblesse Oblige can help her further boost the Attack of her teammates. She can also use a 2-PC Thundering Fury and 2-PC Emblem of Severed Fate set to help increase her Electro Damage and Energy Recharge.

Artifact stats to focus on are as follows:

Sands: Energy Recharge or Attack% Goblet: Electro DMG Bonus Plume and Flower: Best crit stats Circlet: Crit Rate or Crit DMG depending on which is needed

Sub-DPS Build for Kujou Sara

Kujou Sara can deal a lot of Electro damage with her high damage modifiers, which means building her to defeat enemies isn't too hard. She can use a variety of weapons, but those like the Stringless can help her take advantage of her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst damage quite well.

She can also use weapons like the Windblume Ode or the Viridescent Hunt for those who have picked up the Genshin Impact battle pass.

Using Kujou Sara as a sub-DPS entails that players will want to focus on dealing damage with her Elemental Skills. This means fans can opt between a 2-PC or 4-PC Thundering Fury and a 4-PC Emblem of Severed Fate set, or a 2-PC Thundering Fury and 2-PC Gladiator/Shimenawa's Reminiscence set.

These sets can provide Sara with some extra damage for her abilities. In the case of the 4-PC Emblem set, she can gain a devastating Elemental Burst. Artifact stats to focus on are:

Sands: Attack% or Energy Recharge if using Emblem set Goblet: Electro DMG Bonus Plume and Flower: Best crit stats Circlet: Crit Rate or Crit DMG depending on which is needed

Genshin Impact provides players with tons of ways to customize their characters, and Kujou Sara can offer a pretty unique playstyle to a team. Making the most of her powerful support abilities can boost damage by a ton.

