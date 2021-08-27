Doctor's Odyssey achievement in Genshin Impact: Put Naku weeds in Bamboo Baskets to get secret chests

Genshin Impact has tons of hidden achievements and quests to discover scattered throughout its world. Inazuma in particular has many mysteries to uncover, and the rewards for completing them can be great.

A Doctor's Odyssey is a hidden achievement that players can gain that will grant access to a Luxurious Chest and some easy Primogems. All that players will need to do is gather enough Naku Weed to complete this simple task.

Here's how to get this hidden achievement and get these chests.

Genshin Impact: A Doctor's Odyssey guide

Free primogems❗❗



Leave 12 naku weed in the basket outside the house and the next day a precious chest will appear pic.twitter.com/pexM7GWlNu — n⁷ (@TravelerStay) July 30, 2021

To begin this hidden Genshin Impact quest, you must have finished the Inazuman world quest named "Treatment on the Island". After this quest has been completed, you'll need to head to a house near Fort Fujitou and locate a small bucket.

After approaching the bucket, you can interact with it to place twelve Naku Weed inside. This will begin the hidden quest and start the path towards getting the Luxurious Chest.

After the Naku Weeds have been placed in the bucket, you can return the next day to find a Precious Chest sitting next to the bucket. You can interact with the bucket again and place 12 more Naku Weed inside to repeat the process.

This can be done three times, resulting in gamers getting three easy chests for 36 Naku Weed.

Finding the Pharmacist's Notes

After three chests, you'll be tasked with locating the Pharmacists' Notes as the Naku Weed is no longer being collected from the basket. You can use your Elemental Sight to track down these notes, as a trail will lead towards each note. The first one can be located here:

The first Pharmacist's Note (Image via Genshin Impact/JustCrow Gaming)

This note will be on the top of a stack of crates and can be picked up without causing a fight, though you can defeat the enemies if you want.

The second note can be picked up here:

The second Pharmacist's Note (Image via Genshin Impact/JustCrow Gaming)

This note will be on a rock near two Nobushi, and can be picked up after defeating the rogue samurai.

The third note can be located here:

The third Pharmacist's Note (Image via Genshin Impact/JustCrow Gaming)

This final note is under a tree, and can be picked up to gain the A Doctor's Odyssey achievement and complete this hidden quest. The notes can be read, and the harrowing tale is sure to tug at some heartstrings.

Getting the final Luxurious Chest

this is the saddest chest in genshin....... i will never look at naku weed the same way </3 pic.twitter.com/CYLnARXaF9 — Yav(´°̥̥̥̥̥̥̥̥ω°̥̥̥̥̥̥̥̥｀) @ commissions open (@hua_chonker) August 25, 2021

Opening the final reward for this hidden Genshin Impact quest is easy, as the chest will spawn as soon as the third note is collected. You'll simply need to teleport to the waypoint near Jakotsu Mine and turn around. The chest should be waiting there, along with a filled bucket of Naku Weed.

Getting this Genshin Impact hidden achievement is definitely worth it as it can net fans some easy chests.

