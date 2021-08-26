Genshin Impact concert date and Gamescom ONL highlights

Genshin Impact featured at today's Gamescom ONL livestream and revealed new concert dates and other information.

A trailer featuring Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn was shown and players got to see some official gameplay of the crossover character. There was also a short snippet of one of the concerts where music from the soundtrack was played.

Fans of the Genshin Impact OST will definitely want to tune into these concerts as they are live performances of the best songs from the game. Here's all the new information from the Gamescom ONL livestream.

Genshin Impact: Concert dates revealed and more

GENSHIN CONCERT 2021 - Melodies of an Endless Journey (teaser I)



GENSHIN CONCERT 2021

For specific time please visit:https://t.co/cCpxrvgFaWhttps://t.co/zbPSzCYJty#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 25, 2021

Genshin Impact was featured during a segment of the Gamescom ONL livestream that showed off a new Aloy trailer and gave out more information about Genshin Impact's upcoming concerts.

A date was given for the Melodies of an Endless Journey concert, and is set to begin on October 3. This concert will feature many of the popular songs from the Genshin Impact OST performed by a live orchestra.

Fans of Genshin Impact's music won't want to miss out on this event as seeing these songs come to life live will be a great experience.

New Aloy gameplay trailer

Genshin Impact's segment at Gamescom ONL also revealed this new teaser for Aloy. This teaser features plenty of gameplay from Aloy along with her idle animations and Normal Attacks, along with showcasing some of her voicelines.

Aloy battles enemies from all across Teyvat and shows off her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst as she faces off against a Ruin Hunter. It seems that Aloy's powerful Cryo damage will overwhelm her enemies, and fans of the archer will definitely want to pick her up.

Aloy will be a powerful 5-star Cryo character once she releases in Genshin Impact.

Aloy will be available for free for playstation players in 2.1 and for PC and Mobile in 2.2#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/Lvwv9kkSQt — Genshin Impact Memes (@Genshinmem) August 20, 2021

She will be appearing as a free 5-star character for players on all platforms, but those on PlayStation will be able to grab her early in Genshin Impact 2.1.

She will be appearing as a free gift in the mail once Genshin Impact 2.1 launches, and fans on other platforms will need to wait for Genshin Impact 2.2 to start before they can get their hands on Aloy.

Also read: Genshin Impact banner schedule for 2021: Hu Tao, Albedo & Ganyu rerun, Yae Miko, Baal, Kokomi release roadmap leaks

Edited by R. Elahi