Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Baizhu, Cloud Retainer and more familiar faces to return in Moonchase Festival

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks have revealed exciting news about the upcoming Moonchase Festival in Liyue. It seems that many of Liyue's familiar faces will be making appearances during this event, including all of the playable characters. This could mean characters like Xinyan and Baizhu, who have had little time in the spotlight, could be receiving more screentime.

This event will definitely bring a lot of festivities to Liyue, and fans of the region have so much to look forward to.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Moonchase Festival to feature Liyue's familiar faces

According to Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks provided by Project Celestia, every playable Liyue character will be making a voiced appearance during the Moonchase Festival.

This includes 5-star characters such as Zhongli, Keqing, and Qiqi, alongside 4-star ones like Xingqiu, Chongyun, and Xiangling. Many of these characters haven't featured in a while as the game has shifted its focus to Inazuma, so checking in on Liyue will be a nice reprieve from the war across the sea.

This festival is somewhat based around the gastronomy of Liyue which means that many characters will want to eat and share recipes. Characters like Xiangling will be busy cooking up plenty of food, while Guoba has also made a notable appearance.

Other expected Liyue residents like the Cloud Retainer and Madame Ping will make appearances during this festival as well. This will definitely be a huge celebration in Liyue and fans won't want to miss out.

Moonlight Merriment event

The Moonlight Merriment event will take place during the Moonchase Festival and will allow gamers to gather a variety of rewards including a new weapon. This weapon is the Luxurious Sea-Lord, a new 4-star claymore weapon that is a giant fish.

They will also be able to gather Primogems, Mora, Crowns of Insight and more as they complete the tasks in this new festival event.

Moonchase Festival rewards

The Moonchase Festival will be a great way for players to unwind after the Inazuma story takes a break during Genshin Impact 2.1. Fans will enjoy some respite and get great rewards as the Genshin Impact anniversary also takes place during this event.

While the exact rewards for the anniversary are still unknown, fans will likely get a decent amount of Primogems and free wishes that they can use for the upcoming character banners.

Genshin Impact 2.1 has a ton of new content coming up and players won't want to miss out on any of it. The Moonchase Festival will be great for Liyue fans who look forward to interacting with their favorite characters.

