Genshin Impact 2.1 leak shows Raiden Shogun (Baal) can't cook

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks have shown a more surprising aspect to the Raiden Shogun (Baal) that players might not expect. Usually leaks reveal powerful new aspects of characters like their Elemental Skills, but this time it's a unique trait. It turns out that according to current leaks, the Raiden Shogun (Baal) cannot cook at all. She can't cook even when selected to make meals from Inazuma. It's unknown why she can't cook, though there is an in-game pop-up that informs players about her lack of culinary skill. Here's everything known so far.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Raiden Shogun (Baal) can't cook

[2.1 - Beta] Raiden Shogun Cooking



As of the latest beta version, she is still unable to cook. When attempting to swap to her in the character list, you will be see a prompt.

If you enter the cooking pot with her as an active character, it won't let you proceed with cooking. pic.twitter.com/tl6Mg2SFQd — Dim (@dimbreath) August 22, 2021

As surprising as it may seem, the Raiden Shogun (Baal) can't do everything that most characters in Genshin Impact can. While she may be the overwhelmingly powerful Electro Archon, it seems that the Raiden Shogun (Baal) may have some problems in the kitchen. While there is likely a reason behind Baal's inability to cook, it is currently unknown as to why she can't cook at all. If she is selected to cook a meal, a prompt will appear informing players that she is unable to cook.

baal cooking teyvat fried eggs pic.twitter.com/20KUCkRUbg — ੈ Eli ̥࿐ ✿ (@goneyouu) August 23, 2021

This is likely one of Baal's passive talents at work, and the community is taking this in stride as a source of comedy. Baal's inability to create cooked food will likely be a point of humor for the Traveler and his friends once the battle cools down and things become more friendly. As the Traveler has already befriended Zhongli and Venti, it is likely that the Raiden Shogun will become an ally before the Inazuma storyline ends.

Raiden Shogun's other talents

Enlightened One 👀



Each 1% above 100% energy recharge that the raiden shogun possesses grants her:

.0.6% greater energy restoration from musou ishin

.0.4% electro DMG bonus



Energy recharge constructions are going to be badly broken! ⚡️#Genshinleaks #baal #skills #talents pic.twitter.com/s8u2283EdD — BAAL (@shogunbal) July 24, 2021

As for her other Genshin Impact talents, the Raiden Shogun (Baal) is nothing to laugh at. Her powerful talents provide her with tons of damage, like her Enlightened One ascension passive that grants her 0.6% greater energy restoration from her Elemental Burst and 0.4% greater Electro DMG bonus. Her first ascension talent also provides her with extra stacks for her Elemental Burst which can give her some easy extra damage when she pulls out her Electro blade.

It seems that Raiden Shogun might have a 4th passive that is still currently unknown.



It's either a good one that'll round up her kit or she can't cook and has no special dish.



😂 pic.twitter.com/KL4BHdYfOG — ✧ Daniele - RAIDEN FOR ALL! (@reeveDTHRND) July 26, 2021

The Raiden Shogun (Baal)'s other passive talent allows her to reduce the Mora cost when ascending Swords and Polearms by 50%, which can really add up when players are leveling up their weapons.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks continue to reveal new information about the upcoming characters, and this leak is particularly interesting. Hopefully, the Raiden Shogun (Baal) will be able to learn to cook at some point in the future of Genshin Impact.

Edited by Siddharth Satish