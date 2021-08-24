Genshin Impact 2.1 leak shows Raiden Shogun (Baal) can't cook

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks have shown a more surprising aspect to the Raiden Shogun (Baal) that players might not expect. Usually leaks reveal powerful new aspects of characters like their Elemental Skills, but this time it's a unique trait. It turns out that according to current leaks, the Raiden Shogun (Baal) cannot cook at all. She can't cook even when selected to make meals from Inazuma. It's unknown why she can't cook, though there is an in-game pop-up that informs players about her lack of culinary skill. Here's everything known so far.
Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Raiden Shogun (Baal) can't cook
As surprising as it may seem, the Raiden Shogun (Baal) can't do everything that most characters in Genshin Impact can. While she may be the overwhelmingly powerful Electro Archon, it seems that the Raiden Shogun (Baal) may have some problems in the kitchen. While there is likely a reason behind Baal's inability to cook, it is currently unknown as to why she can't cook at all. If she is selected to cook a meal, a prompt will appear informing players that she is unable to cook.
This is likely one of Baal's passive talents at work, and the community is taking this in stride as a source of comedy. Baal's inability to create cooked food will likely be a point of humor for the Traveler and his friends once the battle cools down and things become more friendly. As the Traveler has already befriended Zhongli and Venti, it is likely that the Raiden Shogun will become an ally before the Inazuma storyline ends.
Raiden Shogun's other talents
As for her other Genshin Impact talents, the Raiden Shogun (Baal) is nothing to laugh at. Her powerful talents provide her with tons of damage, like her Enlightened One ascension passive that grants her 0.6% greater energy restoration from her Elemental Burst and 0.4% greater Electro DMG bonus. Her first ascension talent also provides her with extra stacks for her Elemental Burst which can give her some easy extra damage when she pulls out her Electro blade.
The Raiden Shogun (Baal)'s other passive talent allows her to reduce the Mora cost when ascending Swords and Polearms by 50%, which can really add up when players are leveling up their weapons.
Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks continue to reveal new information about the upcoming characters, and this leak is particularly interesting. Hopefully, the Raiden Shogun (Baal) will be able to learn to cook at some point in the future of Genshin Impact.
