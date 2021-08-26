Genshin Impact 2.1 release date, Raiden Shogun banner, and new weapons

Genshin Impact 2.1 is only a few days away and new information about the upcoming Raiden Shogun banner has been released. Fans can now see the upcoming 4-star characters alongside the Electro Archon and prepare for the Reign of Serenity banner.

The upcoming banner has also had its featured 5-star weapons revealed, and players may be surprised by the arsenal appearing alongside the Engulfing Lightning.

Genshin Impact 2.1: Raiden Shogun banner revealed

// genshin leaks , spoilers



Raiden's event banner and weapon banner! pic.twitter.com/KpLeZ6aQL2 — Daily Baal (@dailybaal) August 26, 2021

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed details about the upcoming Reign of Serenity banner. This will be the first banner to come in the Genshin Impact 2.1 update and will feature a strong lineup of 4-star characters.

The 4-star characters included on Raiden Shogun's banner are Sucrose, Kujou Sara, and Xiangling, three very powerful support characters. Each of these characters also scales incredibly well with constellations, making this an amazing banner to summon on.

Genshin Impact 2.1 release date

Dear Traveler,

The Version 2.1 "Floating World Under the Moonlight" Preview Page Is Here!

Go to V2.1 "Floating World Under the Moonlight" Preview Page

>>>https://t.co/l69yhWvRVk#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 21, 2021

Genshin Impact 2.1 will be launching on 1 September 2021, which is only a few days away. Gamers will be able to explore two new islands in Inazuma, as well as continue the rebellion's story as they come to blows with the Shogun herself.

There will likely be many revelations and gripping moments in this update, and fans won't want to miss out. The second half of this update will also feature Liyue's Moonchase Festival, which will serve as a fun reprieve from the main storyline.

First weapon banner revealed

⚠️ GENSHIN IMPACT LEAKS ⚠️



CHARACTER BANNER

✅ Raiden Shogun

✅ Kujou Sara

✅ Xiangling

✅ Sucrose



WEAPON BANNER

✅ Engulfing Lightning (Polearm)

✅ The Unforged (Claymore)#GenshinImpact #原神 #Baal pic.twitter.com/6bCQ1yug49 — Genshin Update (@GenshinUpdate) August 26, 2021

Genshin Impact 2.1 will also feature two five-star weapons on its first banner, including the powerful Engulfing Lightning. The weapon is Raiden's signature polearm and will boost her damage by a significant amount.

The second weapon on Raiden Shogun's banner is The Unforged, which is a surprising choice considering no Claymore characters have been released in a while. Still, it can provide a powerful boost to any character protected by a shield.

Genshin Impact 2.1 will bring a ton of new content to the game, and with its release only a few days away, fans won't have to wait long to summon on Raiden Shogun's new banner.

