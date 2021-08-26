Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Two new island maps, Aloy gameplay, and more

Genshin Impact 2.1 is just around the corner and leaks have revealed more information about the update. With two new islands coming, and three new 5-star characters, there's a lot of new content being added in 2.1.

Gamers can get an early look at the new island maps to help prepare for the large new areas. They can also see some of Aloy's gameplay and animations here.

Fans can see these new additions coming to Genshin Impact 2.1 early, thanks to these leaks.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: New Island maps revealed

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks have revealed the map of Watatsumi Island early, giving players a look at the island that Sangonomiya Kokomi resides on. This is the island where she is the Divine Priestess, and her control over the waters is particularly strong here.

Kokomi's palace and base of operations is on this island, along with many of the resistance in Inazuma. Gamers will likely come here as part of the story in Genshin Impact 2.1 as they partner with Kokomi to take down Baal.

Seirei Island has also has its map leaked, and fans can view the map in this video.

This island is caught in an eternal otherworldly thunderstorm that has warped the area and its inhabitants. This is the island where the Thunder Manifestation will spawn, and players will need to take it down to build Raiden Shogun (Baal) and Kujou Sara.

This island will likely require plenty of healing to navigate as the Electro element permeates everything in the area.

Aloy gameplay revealed

Aloy's gameplay has been revealed and her skills with the bow are clear to see. Aloy will be a 5-star Cryo character in Genshin Impact, and she'll bring her powerful icy arrows to help gamers explore the world of Teyvat.

Her Elemental Skill will provide some great AOE Cryo damage and can even provide Aloy with Cryo element Normal Attacks. Aloy's Elemental Burst has a massive AOE explosion of Cryo damage that can deal tons of damage to a huge radius.

Genshin Impact players won't want to miss out on grabbing Aloy during the 2.1 update.

Genshin Impact 2.1 will bring tons of new features to the game and fans will be able to explore it all once it releases on September 1.

