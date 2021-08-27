Jeannie Tirado & Seto Asami to voice Kujou Sara in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact 2.1 will be releasing in a few days and fans will be able to use two new characters once the banner goes live. The newest 4-star addition to the game Kujou Sara will be making her appearance as a playable character and her voice actors for English and Japanese have been revealed to fans.

Gamers will likely recognize these voice actors from several roles, and they can learn more about their previous work here. Here are the revealed voice actors for Kujou Sara.

Genshin Impact 2.1: Kujou Sara voice actors revealed

Got the all-clear to announce and I am so excited to join the #GenshinImpact family!



I voice Kujou Sara in the new Genshin Impact 2.0!

Beware, she’s intense and I LOVE HER 💪🏼🗡✨😍 pic.twitter.com/636M9Nya2D — Jeannie Tirado (@jeannietirado) August 23, 2021

Genshin Impact 2.1 is just a short while away and players are excited to be able to use new characters like Kujou Sara. She is a 4-star Electro archer who can use her Tengu lineage and Electro Vision to call down thunder upon her foes.

Sara will be a powerful support character and can provide a ton to a Genshin Impact team. She has made several appearances in the story, and has become quite popular with the fanbase.

English voice actor of Kujou Sara is Jeannie Tirado! Known for her role as Byleth (female, Fire Emblem), Norman (The Promised Neverland) or Riko Sakurauchu (Love Live) pic.twitter.com/YnG8HES9Fl — hourly Kujou Sara 👺 (@hourlyKujouSara) August 22, 2021

In English, Kujou Sara is voiced by Jeannie Tirado. She is popular in both the gaming and anime community, as she has performed the roles of Byleth from Fire Emblem, Riko Sakurauchu from Love Live, and Android 21 from Dragon Ball. She has brought an intense performance to Kujou Sara, and many have enjoyed her take on the character so far.

Kujou Sara's Japanese voice revealed

Asami Seto is JP VA of Kujou Sara.

Here are some characters she voiced: https://t.co/UIS1jq4nWW pic.twitter.com/6rUi53reU6 — hourly Kujou Sara 👺 (@hourlyKujouSara) July 9, 2021

Kujou Sara is voiced by Asami Seto in Japanese, and many Genshin Impact fans who enjoy anime will be familiar with that name.

She has performed a variety of huge roles like Raphtalia from Shield Hero and Kugisaki Nobara from Jujutsu Kaisen. Many players are excited to have a voice from one of their favorite shows appear in Genshin Impact.

She has provided a great take on the character and fans will definitely want to grab Kujou Sara when she releases in Genshin Impact 2.1.

Genshin Impact continues to add to its lineup of stellar voice actors, and the English and Japanese voice actors for Kujou Sara have given great performances so far.

Also read: Genshin Impact banner schedule for 2021: Hu Tao, Albedo & Ganyu rerun, Yae Miko, Baal, Kokomi release roadmap leaks

Edited by R. Elahi