Genshin Impact ascension materials for Baal (Raiden Shogun) & Kujou Sara: List of farmable items before 2.1 update

Genshin Impact 2.1 is almost out, and both Kujou Sara and Raiden Shogun (Baal) will arrive soon, meaning fans will need to gather resources for their ascension. Not all of their ascension materials are currently available to collect, however, there are some that can be farmed beforehand.

If players grab them now, it will make ascending these characters a lot easier after release. Here's a list of currently farmable ascension materials for Raiden Shogun (Baal) and Kujou Sara.

Genshin Impact 2.1: Ascension materials for Kujou Sara and Baal (Raiden Shogun)

Genshin Impact 2.1 will bring several new characters along with plenty of unique ascension materials. Collecting them will require players to explore the latest areas coming to the game, including Seirei Island and Watatsumi Island.

Fans will also need to defeat the new Thunder Manifestation boss as it will drop the Storm Beads required to ascend both Baal and Kujou Sara. Luckily, there are some items that can be gathered currently, so here's a list of the ones players can prefarm.

Vajrada Amethyst Gemstones

Both Baal and Kujou Sara will require these purple gems to ascend as they contain the Electro essence needed to boost power. Vajrada Amethyst Gemstones can currently be gathered after defeating the Electro Hypostasis or the Primo Geovishap in its Electro form.

Genshin Impact fans may want to save their Resin to take on the new Thunder Manifestation boss, as it will drop both Amethysts and Storm Beads.

1x Vajrada Amethyst Sliver 9x Vajrada Amethyst Fragment 9x Vajrada Amethyst Chunk 6x Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone

Baal and Sara will both require the same amount of gems, meaning fans will need to farm plenty, or use their precious Azoth Dust to convert other gems.

Handguards

Players will need to collect handguards from the rogue samurai sprinkled across Inazuma. Farming these tough enemies can be difficult as their swordsmanship is powerful, but they will provide the much-needed handguards after defeat.

Players will need to collect plenty of these for Baal, so farming them early will be helpful:

18x Old Handguards 30x Kageuchi Handguards 36x Famed Handguards

Fans can hunt down these Nobushi in a variety of locations throughout Inazuma, and they can use this Interactive Map to help out.

Hilichurl Masks

Kujou Sara will require Hilichurl masks to ascend, meaning Genshin Impact players will need to hunt down these beasts. They are pretty much everywhere in the world, so it's likely that users will already have tons of masks saved up.

Still, Sara will need a good amount of these masks to ascend to level 90, so those planning on getting the Inazuman Tengu will want to have enough.

18x Damaged Masks

30x Stained Masks

36x Ominous Masks

Dendrobiums

Farming these blood red flowers will be necessary for any Genshin Impact player planning to ascend Kujou Sara. These flowers can be found growing on Inazuma's shores near Nobushi and other sites of battle.

They don't spawn that frequently but collecting them isn't too hard as long as players are prepared to battle some Inazuman foes.

168x Dendrobium

Genshin Impact fans won't need to wait much longer to gather the Ascension materials required for Kujou Sara and Baal (Raiden Shogun). Genshin Impact 2.1 will launch on 1 September 2021 amidst much fanfare and excitement.

