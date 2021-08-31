Genshin Impact 2.1 update patch notes: Baal & Kokomi banners, Samurai enemies nerfed, new monsters, and more

Genshin Impact 2.1 is only a few days away and the patch notes for this update have just been released. Players can now see many of the upcoming changes and additions to the game.

Latest information like nerfs to enemies and arrival of new monsters has been revealed to help gamers prepare for this huge update. These patch notes also confirm the upcoming Baal and Kokomi banners, which many fans are excited about.

Genshin Impact 2.1 patch notes: New characters, banners and more

v2.1 Patch Notes

- 2 New Islands

- Fishing Feature

- Daily Login Event

- New Archon Quest

- Added Baal, Sara, Aloy, and Kokomi

- Added Signora Boss

- Nerfed Nobushi and Pyro Hypostasis

- New Voicelines for opening chest

- New Animals

New Chat Emoijis

Genshin Impact's 2.1 patch notes seem to focus on the new additions coming to Inazuma, along with balance changes. Enemies like the Nobushi have been toned down, while new bosses and challenges are being added.

Two new islands are coming to the game, along with a new Trounce Domain. The full patch notes can be seen on miHoYo's official website, but here are the big highlights.

Upcoming banners revealed

Genshin Impact 2.1 will feature several banners. Players will see the arrival of four new characters during this update.

First Banner:

"Plane of Euthymia" Raiden Shogun (Baal)

5-Star character

Element: Electro

Weapon: Polearm

"Crowfeather Kaburaya" Kujou Sara

4-Star character

Element: Electro

Weapon: Bow

Second Banner:

So I can finally say… THE WAIT IS OVER MY COMRADES!



I am the English VA of Kokomi in Genshin Impact!



Second Banner:

"Pearl of Wisdom" Sangonomiya Kokomi

5-Star character

Element: Hydro

Weapon: Catalyst

Free gift:

Free gift:

"Savior From Another World" Aloy

5-Star Character

Vision: Cryo

Weapon: Bow

Nobushi and Pyro Hypostasis nerfs and changes

There will be several nerfs to the Nobushi and Kairagi enemies to help players defeat the rogue Inazuman samurai.

There will be several nerfs to the Nobushi and Kairagi enemies to help players defeat the rogue Inazuman samurai.

Optimized how skills lock onto the Ruin Sentinels to increase accuracy.

Removed the Nobushi's ability to jump backwards.

Changed how the Nobushi's sword-drawing attack works for better combat flow.

Reduced the weight of both the Nobushi and the Kairagi.

The Pyro Hypostasis is also receiving some balance changes to make its re-ignition phase easier to deal with.

Increased the time that the Pyro Hypostasis is vulnerable during its Pyro pillar attack.

Increased the duration of the Pyro Hypostasis' re-ignition phase, and optimizes character's aim while attacking Fire Seeds. The re-ignition phase will also end sooner after destroying all the seeds.

New bosses and monsters

New enemies and monsters will be added during Genshin Impact 2.1. Players must defeat them to ascend the new characters.

La Signora:

Signora will be appearing in a Trounce Domain as a weekly boss.

Hydro Hypostasis:

The Hydro Hypostasis will be appearing on Seirai Island as a boss and will be essential for farming Kokomi's ascension materials.

Thunder Manifestation:

The Thunder Manifestation is an Electro boss that Baal and Kujou Sara will need to defeat for ascension materials.

Specter:

Specter:

New enemies similar to slimes that are created from high Elemental concentrations.

These enemies will drop new ascension materials for characters like Kokomi.

New islands coming to Inazuma

Eyes on the board Travelers,



Two new Islands have just been officially announced. ☺️

✅ Seirai Island

✅ Watatsumi Island#GenshinImpact #原神 pic.twitter.com/pCBiLL3csw — Genshin Update (@GenshinUpdate) August 30, 2021

Seirai Island and Watatsumi Island will become available after the Genshin Impact 2.1 update. These islands will feature tons of new quests, puzzles, and enemies.

To unlock these islands, players must fulfill the following conditions:

Adventure Rank 30 or above

Must have completed the Archon Quest "Chapter II: Act I - The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia"

New fishing system

The fishing system will be released in Genshin Impact 2.1, bringing over 20 new fish to catch and show off.

To unlock fishing, gamers must complete the "Exploding Population" quest, and receive the Serenitea Pot.

There will also be a fishing related event that will grant tons of rewards.

Fish can be displayed in the Serenitea Pot inside the "Pool of Serene Grace" and can be raised and fed there as well.

New log-in event

"Passage of Clouds and Stars" Daily Login Event



During the event, log in on 7 days in total to receive Intertwined Fate ×10 and other rewards!



Genshin Impact players must be AR5 or more to participate in this event that will begin on the 28 September 2021.

Genshin Impact players must be AR5 or more to participate in this event that will begin on the 28 September 2021.

Daily rewards include:

Day 1: Intertwined Fate 1x

Day 2: Mora 80,000x

Day 3: Intertwined Fate 2x

Day 4: Mystic Enhancement Ore 18x

Day 5: Intertwined Fate 2x

Day 6: Hero's Wit 8x

Day 7: Intertwined Fate 5x

Other important changes

omg new stuff we're getting in 2.1:

- new chat emojis

- emoji saving feature

- spiral abyss corrosion (something like bleeding i think)

- fish in teapot

- chara voiceline after opining chest

Eight new food types added.

Eight new food types added.

New ley-line disorders in the Spiral Abyss.

New voicelines being added that play after opening chests.

Voiceline frequency adjustments for characters like Ayaka.

New chat emotes being added.

Top-up bonuses being reset in the Genesis Crystal shop.

Genshin Impact 2.1 will come with tons of new additions to the game, and fans have plenty to look forward to when it releases on 1 September 2021.

