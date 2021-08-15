Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: La Signora boss fight clip and everything known so far

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks have revealed a new boss battle coming in the next update featuring La Signora herself. While the specifics of the battle against the 8th Harbinger are still unknown, it appears that she will be a weekly boss similar to Childe and Azhdaha.

New characters like Baal and Kujou Sara will require materials from this new boss, meaning that defeating her will become a new challenge for players to face every week.

Here's everything known so far about the upcoming La Signora fight in Genshin Impact 2.1.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: La Signora boss fight revealed

// genshin leaks



look at the whole signora boss fight gameplay I found on bilibili omg pic.twitter.com/vkpXkkKtvg — mayᵕ̈ (@adoreayaka) August 8, 2021

Thanks to some Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks, the battle against La Signora, the 8th Harbinger of the Fatui has been revealed.

This battle will be taking place somewhere in Inazuma, which is clearly evident from the background of the arena having sliding doors and the Electro symbol prominently featured.

The leaked clip seems to be pretty early in the development stage as the name of the boss is yet to be added. But the battle appears to be fleshed out and challenging.

tw // genshin leaks



omg signora will be a world boss ajdgsjshshh pic.twitter.com/BWIvtB7ZfI — ꒰ఎ♡໒꒱ (@nyxnsxi) August 8, 2021

Players will first need to deal with the powerful Cryo attacks that she will unleash, and even Sheer Cold will make an appearance during this part of the battle.

Gamers will need to make sure they stay warm as they take down La Signora's first form, but as with most Genshin Impact boss battles, there is a second and more powerful form to defeat.

La Signora's second form leaked:

La Signora - Weekly Boss.



Spoiler \ Leak pic.twitter.com/yYqix2lmPP — Genshin & More (@WorldOfTeyvat) August 8, 2021

After La Signora sustains enough damage, she will unveil her hidden form and release powerful Pyro attacks. It is currently unknown how she is wielding Pyro, though due to her being a member of the Fatui Harbingers it is likely that this is a similar situation to Childe.

Fans will need to wait until Genshin Impact 2.1 launches to have all of these questions answered.

SIGNORA SHEER HEAT(??)?)?)? ANS SHEER COLD WHAT pic.twitter.com/Rs54GC5U1d — miriam ♡’s sarabaal (@dizzypetra) August 1, 2021

La Signora's Pyro form will also feature a new mechanic for players to deal with similar to the Sheer Cold that overheats teammates. Dealing with this is important in order to survive such a powerful foe.

La Signora boss fight rewards:

leaks //



listen I know signora is going to be a weekly boss but if I need to wait 18 weeks of fighter her to crown baal we r gonna have an issue pic.twitter.com/tvbWMNeslf — SCARA !? IKEA !? ★ (@RAIDENCLOWNZ) August 12, 2021

La Signora will drop three different boss materials similar to previous weekly bosses and it seems they will be required by the new additions in Genshin Impact 2.1.

Defeating La Signora will be the only way to acquire these items, so players should be prepared to face this powerful foe once she releases. La Signora will also drop Agnidus Gems and has a chance to provide players with a weapon prototype and a Dream Solvent.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks have definitely revealed a powerful foe in the form of La Signora, and players will have a tough fight ahead of them once the update releases.

Edited by R. Elahi