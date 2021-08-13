Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Kokomi's Elemental Skill & Burst animations, and damage stats revealed

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks have revealed more information about the upcoming 5-star Hydro character Kokomi. She will be a catalyst user and will have a very unique playstyle. Kokomi will even have the ability to walk on water during her Elemental Burst.

Players will definitely want to find out what the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island is capable of, and they can learn about her Elemental Burst and Skill here. Kokomi's current leaked damage stats will also be included to gain an early look at her potential in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Kokomi's abilities revealed

Kokomi has had her abilities and animations leaked in Genshin Impact 2.1, and while her damage is still subject to change before the update releases, players can get an early look at the descriptions and animations here.

Sangonomiya Kokomi is the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island and has made appearances in the story of Genshin Impact 2.0. She is a 5-star catalyst user who controls the Hydro Element with great finesse and power, and this shows in her animations.

Kokomi's Elemental Skill

Kokomi's Elemental Skill is called Kurage's Oath and will summon a Hydro Jellyfish called the Bake-Kurage that will deal Hydro damage to nearby enemies in AOE pulses. Apart from that, it will also heal nearby characters.

The healing is based on Kokomi's max HP, while the damage is scaled on her attack. This ability will heal for 5.71% + 550 of Kokomi's Max HP at level one, and deal 109.19% of her attack as Hydro damage. The jellyfish will last for 12 seconds, and its cooldown is 20 seconds.

Kokomi's Elemental Burst

Kokomi's Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact is called Nereid's Ascension and will cause her to don a ceremonial garment made from the flowing waters of Sangonomiya.

Kokomi will then gain an increase to the damage inflicted by her Normal and Charged attacks coupled with a boost to her Bake-Kurage.

This damage increase is based on her Max HP. This will boost her Normal Attacks by 4.84% and her Charged attacks at 6.78% at level one. Kokomi will also heal nearby party members whenever she hits enemies with her attacks, which can provide tons of healing.

Kokomi will gain the ability to walk on the surface of water as well, which is mostly a cosmetic effect but will certainly look cool. Her Elemental Burst will last for ten seconds, with an 18 second cooldown and an Energy cost of 70.

Kokomi will definitely be a unique character in Genshin Impact and her Max HP scaling will make her a great healer that can keep her party members alive.

