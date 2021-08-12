Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Kujou Sara's skills, constellations and gameplay revealed

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks have revealed more information about an upcoming 4-star character named Kujou Sara. She is a bow user who wields the power of Electro and will provide teams with tons of Electro damage and even buffs.

Kujou Sara has made multiple appearances in the story of Inazuma and her appearance as a playable character definitely doesn't disappoint. As a Tengu, she can wield Electro with finesse and her Elemental Skill and Burst provide some great benefits. Here's everything known about Kujou Sara so far.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Kujou Sara information revealed

[2.1 BETA] Profile ─ Kujou Sara

Updated with second character ascension material.



Subject to change.#ProjectCelestia pic.twitter.com/Z6FkxUpOK0 — Project Celestia (@projectcelestia) July 24, 2021

Kujou Sara is an upcoming character in the next update to Genshin Impact, and leaks have revealed more information about her upcoming character. Players will be able to see her ascension materials here, along with her ascension attribute, which is ATK%. Kujou Sara will need Dendrobiums and the new Storm Beads to ascend, and fans will want to start collecting the Inazuman flowers now if they plan on summoning for Kujou Sara.

Kujou Sara's Elemental Skill

[2.1 Beta] Kujou Sara's Tengu Stormcall



Her E skill can either buff herself or a teammate, as long as you swap before the Crowfeather explosion.

This is demonstrated with the C2 Crowfeather and the Charged Attack ones, and swapping between Sara and Kokomi for the animation. pic.twitter.com/1mSTCyjpyN — Raidenbreath (@dimbreath) August 8, 2021

Kujou Sara's Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact is known as Tengu Stormcall and once activated will cause Sara to teleport backwards, leaving a feather in her place. This feather will explode into AOE Electro damage after a brief duration. Sara will also gain Crowfeather Cover for 18 seconds, which will allow her to fire a charged shot that leaves another feather behind. When this feather explodes, it will grant the character on the field an ATK bonus based on Sara's attack stat, similar to Bennett's Elemental Burst. This bonus will last six seconds.

Kujou Sara's Elemental Burst:

Kujuo Sara's Elemental Burst is called Subjugation: Koukou Sentou, and when activated will cause Sara to call forth a giant lightning strike that will split off into four smaller clusters of lightning. The first strike will deal massive damage and the smaller strikes will provide the same ATK bonus that her Elemental Skill does. These bonuses do not stack, but they can be refreshed with multiple uses.

Kujou Sara's constellations:

✨Kujou Sara Constellations✨



If you will get C6 Sara, pair her with another Electro DPS (Keqing, Beidou, Raiden, etc.)



Beidou is alredy broken in Abyss floor 12. With Sara, she’ll become more broken.#GenshinImpact #原神

Image Source: @projectcelestia #KujouSara pic.twitter.com/672EGTtiQ0 — Genshin Update (@GenshinUpdate) July 30, 2021

Kujou Sara has some powerful constellations that can increase her supportive potential on a Genshin Impact team by a huge amount. Here's a list of her currently known constellations:

Crow's Eye: When Sara's Elemental Skill grants allies ATK Bonuses or hits opponents, the cooldown of Tengu Stormcall is decreased by one second. This can be triggered once every three seconds. Dark Wings: Using Sara's Elemental Skill will leave a weaker feather at her original position that will deal 30% of the base DMG. The War Within: Increases the level of Sara's Elemental Burst by 3. Conclusive Proof: The number of smaller lightning clusters created by Sara's Elemental Burst is increased to six. Spellsinger: Increases the level of Sara's Elemental Skill by 3. My World: The Electro DMG of characters who are buffed by Sara's Elemental Skill has its Crit DMG increased by 60%.

Kujou Sara's first passive and her first constellation were recently swapped in the beta of Genshin Impact 2.1, which is why Crow's Eye has a new effect. Sara's sixth constellation will also provide a huge buff to any Electro characters she is paired with, making her an ideal support for Baal.

Kujou Sara will be a great Electro support once she releases in Genshin Impact 2.1. Her abilities and constellations are both very powerful and can cement her status on an Electro focused team.

Also read: Everything known about Baal's (Raiden Shogun) Elemental Skill and Burst in Genshin Impact

Edited by Nikhil Vinod