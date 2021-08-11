Genshin Impact 2.1 leak reveals different fish models: Everything known about the fishing system so far

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks have revealed a ton of upcoming features, and fishing seems to be one of the biggest additions coming to the game. Genshin's take on fishing is pretty unique and this new leak has shown off many different types of fish for players to catch.

These fish will serve multiple purposes, from display and cooking to even forging weapons. Players won't want to miss out on fishing once it arrives in Genshin Impact 2.1.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Fishing details revealed

Thanks to early leaks, gamers will be able to get a look at the upcoming fish that will be available in Genshin Impact 2.1. The showcase features a ton of new fish, with different colors and body types.

The showcase includes both standard fish and the rarer Ornamental variety. Fans will definitely want to try their hand at catching them all.

How fishing works in Genshin Impact

Fishing is a surprisingly in-depth mechanic that is coming to Genshin Impact in the 2.1 update, and it will even be featured in a new event known as the Lunar Realm. Players will need to master their fishing skills to succeed in this event, and they will gain tons of prizes upon completing it.

Fishing will involve the standard aiming and casting that most gamers have come to expect from in-game fishing systems. However, Genshin Impact will feature a unique Tension Zone mechanic that players will need to manage to efficiently land their catch.

This will likely be explained better once players have a better visual in Genshin Impact 2.1.

What can players do with fish in Genshin Impact

Players will have several options when it comes to using their fish, and one of the most exciting is the possibility of ascending the new 4-star weapons in Genshin Impact 2.1.

These weapons will require players to catch several types of fish to improve their power, and become useful to any Genshin Impact character.

Players will also be able to turn in their fish to Fishing Associations around Teyvat for rewards, and display their precious catch in their Serenitea Pots inside of special ponds.

Fish seem to have a wide variety of uses in Genshin Impact, which will definitely be a big plus for any fans of fishing games. Genshin Impact 2.1 should be released around the end of the month, so fishing isn't that far off in the future.

