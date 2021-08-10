Genshin Impact: Aloy release date, abilities, materials, and 2.1 update details

Genshin Impact will soon feature its first crossover character with Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn making her way to the hit title. Fans will be able to explore their world as the experienced huntress, as she will be appearing as a free 5-star character.

Aloy is set to appear first in Genshin Impact 2.1, and fans can learn more details about her skills and materials, along with her upcoming release date. Gamers will not want to miss out on Aloy's arrival in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 2.1: Aloy release date and more

Aloy will be arriving in Genshin Impact for PlayStation users once the 2.1 update begins, as she will be releasing first on Sony's line of consoles. PS4 and PS5 players will be able to get their hands on Aloy earlier than PC and Mobile users who will need to wait until the launch of Genshin Impact 2.2.

PlayStation gamers will get a free 5-star Aloy in their mailbox once the update begins on August 31 or September 1, depending on their timezone.

Aloy ascension materials

Aloy will use a variety of ascension materials from all across the world of Genshin Impact, meaning players will need to travel frequently to build her up.

She will use Crystalline Blooms from the Cryo Hypostasis in Dragonspine, Crystal Marrow from Inazuma and Freedom Talent books from Mondstadt. Apart from these, she will also need new materials exclusive to update 2.1 like boss drops from La Signora and items from the new Specter enemies.

Fans will definitely want to farm as much as they can to build Aloy.

Aloy's abilities

Aloy has a unique kit in Genshin Impact that allows fans to use her in a variety of ways. Her Elemental Burst has a massive AOE that will deal damage to tons of enemies with a very short cooldown and energy cost.

Players should definitely take advantage of this ability to clear the battlefield.

Prophecies of Dawn: Aloy's Elemental Burst will cause her to toss a Fuel Cell in the targeted direction before she detonates it with an arrow. This will cause the Fuel Cell to explode dealing Cryo Damage in a large radius.

Her Elemental Skill will allow her to deal AOE damage to enemies and even convert her Normal Attack damage into Cryo damage. This would allow players to use Aloy in an entirely different manner - as a character focused on normal attacks.

Here's a description of the ability:

Frozen Wilds: Aloy will toss a Freeze Bomb at enemies that will explode dealing AOE Cryo damage before releasing Chillwater Bomblets. These Bomblets will deal damage upon contact or explode after a set time. When Aloy deals damage with this skill, she will gain stacks of Coil. Upon reaching four stacks, she will convert her Normal Attacks into Cryo damage.

Aloy's abilities will definitely allow her to deal a lot of Cryo damage to enemies and may make her a top contender when it comes to DPS characters in Genshin Impact.

As Genshin Impact's first crossover character, Aloy won't disappoint fans with her powerful abilities. Gamers will be able to get their hands on her once Genshin Impact 2.1 releases.

