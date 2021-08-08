Genshin Impact Ayaka banner: How many Primogems are required to unlock Ayaka in best and worst cases

Ayaka's banner in Genshin Impact is just about to end, and players who are hoping to get this Inazuman princess will need to make sure they have enough Primogems. Genshin Impact banners are the only way that fans can get these limited characters, and having enough Primogems to summon them is critical to filling out a powerful party. With Ayaka's banner only lasting a few more days, players can find out how many Primogems they will need here, in both the best case and the worst case scenario.

Genshin Impact Ayaka banner: How many Primogems to summon Ayaka

Forgot to upload this earlier today. I did one 10x wish and hit pity,lost the 50/50 and got Qiqi,but was given Ayaka one summon after her. Triple cryo summon!#GenshinImpact #Genshin_Impact #Ayaka #qiqi pic.twitter.com/LmS8ELhmbZ — VincentMusicGaming (@OnmyojiSioux) August 1, 2021

Ayaka's banner in Genshin Impact uses the same pity system as previous limited banners, meaning players will need to contend with the 50/50 system and manage their pity. The biggest roadblock for gamers when wishing in Genshin Impact is the 50/50 system. This system makes featured banners that have a 50/50 chance to provide players with either a standard banner character, or the limited character whenever players manage to summon a 5-star.

IM SO HAPPY I LOST MY 50/50 WHICH I WAS ACTUALLY ROOTING FOR??? AND I GOT C1 MONA. THANK U GENSHIN pic.twitter.com/inGKm6uljf — bas @ harbinger of snos 🦊🍙🏳️‍⚧️ (@andraste_) August 7, 2021

This 50/50 can cause players to lose tons of Primogems on standard banner characters, which is why they will need to prepare for the worst case scenario too. This adds up to 28,800 Primogems if gamers lose their 50/50 and then need to do another 90 wishes. This is the absolute worst possible outcome, but if fans want to absolutely guarantee that they will get a limited character, they should save up until they reach that amount.

Pity in Genshin Impact:

GUYS LESSON LEARNED: NEVER LOSE HOPE😭😭THIS IS LITERALLY MY 5TH PITY😭😭IM AN AYAKA HAVER NOW pic.twitter.com/b1zVku4NYS — anne ♡ S/O ARC !??!!?!?!??!!?!?!?!??! (@yoimiiyya) August 8, 2021

The good news for players that are low on Primogems is that there is a system in place that should keep them from needing to do too many rolls. There is a system in the game that exists to give players a higher opportunity to get a featured character as they continue to roll, and it begins to take effect on limited banners around 75 wishes.

At that point, the odds of a 5-star character being summoned increases, allowing for Ayaka to be pulled at around 12,000 Primogems. This would be the best case scenario for players, as that takes into account winning 50/50 and getting the lowest Pity. Of course, there are also the incredibly lucky players who get 5-stars in a single wish, but that can't reasonably be calculated as it comes down to simple luck.

Genshin Impact is full of systems for fans to keep up with as they try to summon a new character, and staying on top of their Primogem count is important to guarantee that they get all the 5-stars that they want.

