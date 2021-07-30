The best Genshin Impact Ayaka build with craftable 4-star sword

Genshin Impact 2.0 has given players the opportunity to wish for Ayaka, a long awaited 5-star Cryo character from Inazuma. Many have been waiting for the release of Ayaka for quite a while and now that she is finally here, they can build and use this powerful main DPS in Genshin Impact.

While exploring Inazuma, players may have come across the new craftable 4-star sword, the Amenoma Kaeguchi. This weapon performs well on Ayaka, and can even be used as the preferred choice for Ayaka. Here is how players can build Ayaka with the Amenoma Kaeguchi.

Genshin Impact: How to build Ayaka with the Amenoma Kaeguchi

Genshin Impact players have a lot of options when it comes to building their Ayaka, and she performs well with a multitude of swords. F2P enthusiasts may have a harder time choosing a sword for Ayaka to use, but it seems that she can perform surprisingly well with the newest craftable 4-star sword, the Amenoma Kaeguchi.

Finally got the Amenoma Kageuchi sword for Ayaka!! She's so pretty with it! (It's the Inazuma craftable sword - you get it through a quest)#GenshinImpact #Inazuma #KamisatoAyaka #ayaka pic.twitter.com/Lsf96UYEuS — Mika (@Mika_1863) July 26, 2021

The reason that the Amenoma Kaeguchi is a good weapon on Ayaka is due to its passive synergizing very well with her Elemental Burst. As much of Ayaka's damage comes straight from her Elemental Burst, players would usually need a battery character to help her gain energy.

With Amenoma Kaeguchi's passive, Ayaka can generate even more of her own energy simply by using her Elemental Burst.

The Amenoma Kaeguchi's passive is as follows:

After casting an Elemental Skill, gain 1 Succession Seed. This effect can be brought about once every 5s. The Succession Seed lasts for 30s. Up to 3 Succession Seeds may subsist simultaneously. After utilizing an Elemental Burst, all Succession Seeds are consumed and after 2s, the character regenerates 6 Energy for each seed consumed.

The amount of Energy gained scales with Refinement as well: up to 12 Energy per seed. This means that at Refinement 5, players can gain up to 36 Energy just by using their Elemental Burst.

This is huge for Ayaka, as it will allow her to utilize her Elemental Burst much more often, increasing her damage output.

Amenoma Kaeguchi builds for Ayaka

ooo the amenoma kageuchi becomes so shiny pic.twitter.com/zMMkJG5Cxx — dia | hyun 💎 (@kedhrkzh) July 27, 2021

When using the Amenoma Kaeguchi, Genshin Impact players will want to make sure they have enough Crit DMG to take advantage of Ayaka's inherently high Crit Rate. This is due to her being able to take advantage of the Cryo element's high Crit Rate.

Players should aim for around 30-45% Crit Rate to make sure they can consistently Critical Hit once they have Cryo Resonance and the 4-PC Blizzard Strayer set.

blizzard strayer set my saviour for crit ratio pic.twitter.com/4dhhpbObqy — luna (35/180 for baal) (@guizhonglullaby) July 26, 2021

Genshin Impact players should absolutely use the 4-PC Blizzard Strayer set as it will provide the Crit Rate they need through its passive, boosting the chance of Critical Hits on Frozen enemies.

They should prioritize a Crit DMG Circlet, an ATK% Sands, a Cryo DMG Goblet, and the best Crit Ratio stats on their Flower and Plume.

Genshin Impact players have a lot of options when it comes to building Ayaka, and she can perform well with F2P weapons, and even excel with weapons like the Amenoma Kaeguchi.

