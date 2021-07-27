Best 5-star, 4-star, and F2P weapons for Ayaka in Genshin Impact

Ayaka has finally been released in Genshin Impact and players can wish for the Inazuman 5-star. Ayaka has been one of the most anticipated characters in Genshin Impact, and she has definitely made up for the wait with her powerful combat abilities, including her devastating Elemental Burst. Players have the option of using a lot of different weapons on Ayaka, as the 5-star Cryo sword user can utilize many different weapons.

Genshin Impact: Best weapons for Ayaka

Ayaka's weapons options are varied as she can get a lot of different things done in a team composition. She can really focus on stats like Crit damage, due to the 4-PC Blizzard Strayer set and Cryo Resonance, meaning players can use certain swords on her that are otherwise underutilized. Here are Ayaka's best 5-star, 4-star and F2P weapons.

Ayaka's best 5-star weapon:

As is tradition with many Genshin Impact characters, the weapon that is featured on the limited weapon banner is also the perfect 5-star weapon for the limited 5-star character, and the Mistsplitter Reforged is insane for Ayaka. The passive provides players with 12% Elemental DMG Bonus, and can build to 28% when all 3 stacks are gained. It also provides a ton of Crit DMG, making this weapon Ayaka's best weapon, 5-star or otherwise.

Ayaka's best 4-star weapons:

Ayaka performs well with most 4-star weapons, but the best ones are those that provide Crit DMG, and the Blackcliff Longsword is at the top of the pack for Ayaka's 4-star weapons. This sword gives Ayaka 36.8% Crit DMG at level 90, along with providing 12% ATK% each time an enemy is defeated, up to 3 stacks. Any player with enough starglitter should definitely pick this sword up.

Players can also use the Black Sword if they have picked it up from the Genshin Impact Battle Pass.

F2P Options:

The Amenoma Kaeguchi is a surprisingly strong weapon for Ayaka, and Genshin Impact players will definitely not want to overlook this 4-star F2P weapon. The reason that this weapon is so powerful on Ayaka is because a lot of her damage comes from her Elemental Burst.

When she uses her Elemental Burst, the stacks will be consumed, giving Ayaka her Energy back instantly, up to 6 Energy per stack. Genshin Impact players definitely shouldn't overlook this powerful 4-star weapon.

