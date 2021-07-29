How to solve the Jakotsu Mine puzzle in Genshin Impact: Step-by-step guide

The Jakotsu Mine puzzle can be a tricky puzzle for players as it is one of the longest of the new Genshin Impact puzzles. Players will need to solve the Sacred Stone Puzzle and destroy the barrier keeping players from progressing into the depths of the mine. Once this is done, players will be able to return to completing the Orobashi's Legacy quest. This puzzle can take a while, but players can find a step by step guide here on how to solve the puzzle and destroy the barrier.

Genshin Impact guide: How to solve the puzzle of Jakotsu Mine

Those familiar with other Sacred Stone Puzzles will be glad to know that the Jakotsu Mine puzzle follows a similar format. There are two main mechanics at play in this Genshin Impact puzzle, the Sacred Stone Mounds and the Thunderbearer Mirrors. Sacred Stone Mounds fire off an electro blast when they are struck with a Normal Attack, and this blast can be aimed by interacting with it. The Thunderbearer Mirrors can reflect this blast in a direction that you choose by interacting with it. Once these two mechanics are understood, you can begin to solve the puzzle.

How to solve the puzzle of Jakotsu Mine:

This guide aims to act as an overview of the entire Jakotsu Mine puzzle. Here are the individual steps for each pillar in this Genshin Impact puzzle:

The Sacred Stone Mound of Jakotsu Mine (Image via Wow Quests)

You can begin this Genshin Impact puzzle by turning the Sacred Stone Mound to the right so that it fires at the Thunderbearer Mirror near the Electro Treasure Compass.

The next Thunderbearer Mirror (Image via Wow Quests)

Next, adjust the Thunderbearer Mirror downwards so that it fires down into the mine at a nearby mirror on a wooden platform bringing you one step closer to finishing this Genshin Impact puzzle.

The wooden platform Thunderbearer Mirror (Image via Wow Quests)

Following this, you should aim the Thunderbearer Mirror on the wooden platform all the way to the right, and then lower the elevation so that it shoots downwards onto the nearby mirror.

The next mirror for players to interact with (Image via Wow Quest )

You will then have to head to this mirror that is perched near two boxes, and rotate it until it is facing forward but angled to the right. If it is too far right, it will end up hitting the wall, so you'll have to adjust it one more time.

The last mirror to interact with (Image via Wow Quest)

You'll have to fix one last mirror to finish up this Genshin Impact puzzle, and this mirror can be found right near the barrier. You'll have to turn it until it is facing right at the barrier, and then angle it downwards so that the electro blast will be reflected into the barrier and destroy it.

What should happen once players hit the Mound (Image via Wow Quests)

Once all the orientations are complete, you should be able to strike the Sacred Stone Mound to fire off the electro blast, and if the puzzle is correct, Genshin Impact will automatically show the puzzle being solved. Once this is done, players can explore the Jakotsu Mine and complete this stage of the Orobashi's Legacy quest.

Genshin Impact 2.0 is full of tough puzzles to solve and the Jakotsu Mine puzzle is definitely one that players should complete, as finishing the Orobashi's Legacy quest makes traversing Inazuma much easier.

