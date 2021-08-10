Genshin Impact Yoimiya Ascension materials: Sources and amount of materials revealed

With Yoimiya's release just around the corner, fans are ready to pull this new 5-star Pyro archer from Genshin Impact. Her personality and explosive arsenal have made her popular within the fanbase as she looks to be a powerful DPS option for those who summon her.

Players who plan on wishing for Yoimiya should make sure that their Ascension materials are prepared, as leveling a character takes plenty of resources.

Genshin Impact: Yoimiya Ascension materials

Sayu & Yoimiya Ascension Guides! pic.twitter.com/RA18iWK5UO — Genshin & More (@WorldOfTeyvat) August 9, 2021

Ascending Yoimiya will require players to spend plenty of Resin in Inazuma, as they will need to take down the new Pyro Hypostasis and collect Curse Scrolls from Hilichurl Shamans.

They will also need to collect Naku Weed, which can be found across Inazuma and especially, on Kannazuka Island. Here are the exact amounts of Ascension Materials that gamers will need to get their Yoimiya to level 90.

Smoldering Pearls and Agnidus Agates

Got all my pyro hypostasis and almost all my talent books farmed for yoimiya... now comes the artifact grind pic.twitter.com/BTQRiEmyT0 — bog!! (Future Raiden haver) (@disleksican) August 3, 2021

Yoimiya will need 46 Smoldering Pearls to fully ascend to level 90, meaning that gamers will have to defeat the Pyro Hypostasis several times to gather enough of these Ascension materials.

Luckily, with a powerful Hydro character, the Pyro Hypostasis isn't too difficult to deal with. Genshin Impact players can also grab some Agnidus Agates as they farm this boss.

Here's how many they will need to ascend Yoimiya:

1x Agnidus Agate Fragment 9x Agnidus Agate Slivers 9x Agnidus Agate Chunks 6x Agnidus Agate Gemstones

Naku Weed

Collecting Naku Weed in Genshin Impact is a pretty simple task provided that players have a map to follow, and this video provides a great route to serve that purpose.

Gamers should also have their Seed Dispensary equipped, as Naku Weed is one of the plants they can grow within their Serenitea Pot. Following this method will further simplify the task.

Yoimiya fans will need 168 Naku Weeds to ascend their character to level 90.

All Naku Weed Locations, a material required for ascending Yoimiya!



Source: Teyvat Interactive Map by Mihoyo#GenshinImpact #WorldOfTeyvat #原神 pic.twitter.com/6vZJ8evmpi — Genshin & More (@WorldOfTeyvat) July 25, 2021

Sealed Scrolls

day 4! its talent book day and im back to that cursed inazuma domain again💀 also just realized i still need tons of scroll- pic.twitter.com/uZITguwG90 — min🏳️‍🌈| yoimiya haver (@kotaminyaq) July 29, 2021

The final item that Genshin Impact players will need for Yoimiya's Ascension are scrolls dropped by Hilichurl Shamans. Farming these enemies will require some tracking, though they are very common.

Gamers can consult their Adventure Handbook to find Hilichurl Shamans, or follow this helpful guide.

Yoimiya will need the following Scrolls to fully ascend to level 90:

18x Divining Scroll 30x Sealed Scroll 36x Forbidden Curse Scroll

Once these materials are fully gathered, Ascending Yoimiya will simply be a matter of EXP materials and Mora. With her banner just a short while away, fans should definitely get started if they plan on using Yoimiya on their teams.

