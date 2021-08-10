The Seventh Samurai quest in Genshin Impact: Location, how to start, and more

Genshin Impact players have tons of quests scattered around the region of Inazuma, and The Seventh Samurai is a pretty unique one to undertake. This quest involves becoming part of a new film being shot by Xavier, an NPC from Fontaine.

Players can only begin this quest after completing the Tatara Tales questline. Despite being pretty simple to complete, the quest brings a unique story and some good rewards after completion.

Here's how to find and complete The Seventh Samurai in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: How to find The Seventh Samurai quest

World Quest : The Seventh Samurai



To begin The Seventh Samurai quest in Inazuma, players will have to complete the entire Tatara Tales questline, which allows Xavier to pursue his passion of filmmaking.

Players can head to the island situated on the right of Inazuma City and find Xavier conversing with a guard, after which the quest will begin.

Xavier will ask them for help with his vision for a spectacular film, and players will have the option to review the script, though it isn't necessary.

Once they are ready, players can talk to Xavier again.

Help Xavier produce a film

When it comes to the film production portion of the quest, Genshin Impact fans won't have to worry too much. There's no need to memorize the script or practice lines, they will just need to look good for Xavier's Kamera.

Once players talk to Xavier again, they'll need to follow these steps to properly complete the quest:

Stay in the center of the Kamera frame. If players stray from the square in the middle of the screen for too long, they may fail the quest. Defeat 3 bandits. These are simple samurai enemies from Inazuma, so taking them down should be no problem. Change position three times. Players will need to head to three locations in the filming area, and just walking to them will complete this step.

Once players have completed these steps, the production portion of this quest should be finished. Xavier only needed a great performance from the player for the action portion of his film.

Completing The Seventh Samurai

Once players have completed the filming, all they'll need to do is talk to Xavier again and the quest will be completed. They will get 200 Adventure Rank EXP, 30 Primogems, and 20,000 Mora to complete this simple Genshin Impact quest, making this definitely worth the time.

Genshin Impact's world is dotted with small quests to complete and The Seventh Samurai is a quick and fun way for players to get some extra resources.

