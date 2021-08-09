Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Raiden Shogun's (Baal) Elemental Skill, Burst, and other animations revealed

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks have revealed more of Raiden Shogun's animations, including her Elemental Skill, Burst and more. Fans can get a closer look at the powerful Electro Archon's abilities and see her wield the might of the electrifying element firsthand. The leaks come far in advance, as Raiden is not expected to be playable until Genshin Impact 2.1 launches, making this something players will definitely want to see. Raiden has some flashy animations that suit the power of an Archon and she is definitely a sight to behold.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Raiden Shogun's ability animations revealed

Raiden Shogun's abilities focus on dealing powerful Electro damage to her foes, and that is expressed well in both her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst animation. She calls forth the lightning that she maintains a fine control over, and dishes it out to her enemies indiscriminately. Players can first see this in her powerful Elemental Skill, Transcendence: Baleful Light.

[2.1 Beta] Raiden Shogun's Transcendence: Baleful Light



C0 and talents level 10 for all characters. Showcasing E skill with bursts, ranged attacks and AA height on Venti's burst.



Do not use this as a guide on particle / orb generation.



— Raidenbreath (@dimbreath) August 5, 2021

This ability will show Raiden revealing a shard of her Eumythia, which deals Electro DMG to opponents that it hits. After this, she and her party members will gain the Eye of Stormy Judgment, which will deal follow-up attacks on enemies, similar to Fischl's Oz. This ability can be triggered every 0.9 seconds, and deals a large amount of extra AOE Electro damage.

[2.1 Beta] Raiden Shogun Animations/Effects



This video demonstrates the following:



a) Burst Plunge Attack.

b) Transcendence: Baleful Light [Eye of the Stormy Judgement] effects.



This was recorded using talent Lv. 10 and C0.



— Raidenbreath (@dimbreath) August 4, 2021

The highlight of Raiden Shogun's skillset is likely her Elemental Burst, where she summons a sword charged with the power of Electro and uses it to destroy anything in her path. This ability, currently known as Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu, will allow Raiden to wield the Musou no Hitotachi in battle, granting her access to the powerful sword and changing her attacks during the duration of its use. Players will have a limited amount of time to use the sword, but with its powerful blows they will easily decimate their enemies.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Raiden Shogun's idle animations

Gamers can also get an early look at Raiden Shogun's idle and character animations, giving them a look at what she is like outside of battle. In one of her animations, she summons a ball of Electro and in the other she allows a bird to roost on her hand for a short while. These animations show off a quieter side to Raiden that players will likely learn about during Genshin Impact 2.1.

These animations certainly make Raiden Shogun a powerful character in Genshin Impact, and the Electro Archon will likely be a very popular character in the future.

Genshin Impact has some stellar animations, and Raiden Shogun definitely does not disappoint. Players won't have to wait too long for Genshin Impact 2.1 to launch, as it should begin on September 1.

