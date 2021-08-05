Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Aloy's in-game character model, Elemental burst, and skill animations revealed

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks have revealed that the game will be receiving its first crossover character soon, as Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn will be making her way to the world of Genshin Impact.

Fans will be able to use this seasoned explorer as part of their teams, as she will be arriving for all players as a free 5-star character. This wandering heroine will be joining the roster of Genshin Impact characters on September 1st, and gamers can get an early look at her model, skills, and Elemental Burst here.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Aloy model and skills leaked

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks have revealed Aloy's model and skills early, meaning players can see her in action far before she releases to the public. These leaks show off some of Aloy's animations and her full Elemental Burst, which has a powerful Cryo AOE. Aloy will be releasing as a 5-star Cryo bow character, and leaks have indicated that she has some powerful abilities.

⚠️ ALOY ELEMENTAL SKILLS UPDATE ⚠️

GUYS ALOY LOOKS SO STRONG 😭💙❄️ pic.twitter.com/MXSFuWA4F6 — jascha • (70/90) BAAL WAITING ROOM (@ningningfei) July 28, 2021

Aloy's skills all deal Cryo damage, and she even has the ability to infuse her Normal Attacks with the element, meaning Aloy will have the potential to provide some serious DPS for a Genshin Impact team.

Aloy's Elemental Skill animation:

Genshin impact Aloy Elemental skill animations(2.2)



Aloy throws a Freeze Bomb in the targeted direction that explodes on impact. After it explodes, the Freeze Bomb will split up into many smaller bombs#genshinimpact #genshinimpactleaks #genshinleaks #genshin pic.twitter.com/wowzLYL9T1 — NotJudy (@NotJudtn) August 4, 2021

Aloy's Elemental Skill causes her to toss out a Freeze Bomb that will explode and release smaller Chillwater Bomblets that will deal Cryo damage on impact with enemies or after time has passed. Aloy will also be able to gain Coil stacks from damaging opponents with this skill, and these stacks will increase her Normal Attack damage. When Aloy reaches 4 stacks, she will convert her Normal Attacks from Physical into Cryo damage, allowing her to deal out even more powerful blows.

Aloy's Elemental Burst animation:

Aloy's Elemental Burst will allow her to deal massive Cryo damage in a huge AOE, similar to Childe's Elemental Burst. This ability will cover a large area, meaning players can use it to wipe out a horde of enemies in a single blow. It also only costs forty Energy, with a twelve second cooldown, making it easily spammable.

How to get Aloy on September 1st:

"Everything I do is in the service of life, not death. That's why I'm here with you."#Aloy

Savior From Another World

Nora Huntress

Cryo

Nora Fortis



Travelers, let's welcome Aloy – "Savior From Another World!"#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/6D00O9NfkM — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

Genshin Impact gamers on PlayStation will be able to pick up Aloy for free on September 1st, as she will arrive with the Genshin Impact 2.1 update. Aloy will be available through the mail, and players will have the entire update to claim this powerful 5-star archer. Genshin Impact players on PC will have to wait until November 24th for Genshin Impact 2.2 to launch to claim their Aloy.

Aloy has some unique animations and definitely brings a different appeal as a crossover character, and players can view her leaked animations to get an early idea about one of Genshin Impact's most unique 5-star characters.

