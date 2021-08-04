Aloy release date details in Genshin Impact: When and how to get Aloy as a playable character

Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy will become a playable character in Genshin Impact in Version 2.1 for PlayStation players and Version 2.2 for all other platforms.

More specifically, PlayStation players will be able to claim Aloy on September 1, 2021. Mobile and PC players can do so on October 13, 2021. Astonishingly, she will be available for free to players on all platforms for their respective release dates.

Aloy is a 5-star Cryo Bow user in Genshin Impact, and her skills have already been leaked. Interestingly, she doesn't seem to have any Constellations, which would make sense as she is a limited-time character with only one known copy. It's unknown if that will change in the future, but acquiring her is easy.

Aloy in Genshin Impact: Release date and details

"Everything I do is in the service of life, not death. That's why I'm here with you."#Aloy

Savior From Another World

Nora Huntress

Cryo

Nora Fortis



Travelers, let's welcome Aloy – "Savior From Another World!"#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/6D00O9NfkM — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

As mentioned previously, PlayStation players have the chance to obtain Aloy on September 1, 2021. They can obtain her for free by mail if they are Adventure Rank 20+; that's the sole requirement.

This part is considered "Phase I," and it happens after Genshin Impact 2.1 launches. It will end once Genshin Impact 2.2 launches.

All other Genshin Impact players can obtain Aloy will get her on November 24, 2021, 05:59 UTC+8. This part is considered "Phase II," and it happens after Genshin Impact 2.2 launches.

Like before, Genshin Impact players in Phase II will get Aloy in their mail if they're Adventure Rank 20+. That's the only requirement, and it's unknown if more copies will arrive in the future.

Common misconception about Aloy's release date

Aloy, as she normally appears in official concept art by Guerilla Games (Image via Guerilla Games)

According to miHoYo, Phase I takes place on:

"After the Version 2.1 Update – Start of Version 2.2 Update Maintenance (October 13, 2021 05:59 UTC+8)"

Many other gaming outlets reported that Aloy will arrive on October 13, 2021 for PlayStation users. That's not true. Of course, it's easy to see why they would make such a careless mistake.

The dash between "...Version 2.1 Update" and "Start of Version 2.2..." indicates that it is the time period in which Aloy can be claimed by PlayStation users. This does not mean it will happen after Genshin Impact 2.2 launches.

The same applies to Phase II, as miHoYo states:

"After the Version 2.2 Update – Start of Version 2.3 Update Maintenance (November 24, 2021, 05:59 UTC+8)"

That doesn't mean PC and mobile gamers can claim Aloy after version 2.3 launches. This states that they have until Genshin Impact 2.3 launches.

It's easy to misunderstand, but an astounding amount of other news media has reported this wrong.

