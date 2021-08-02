Genshin Impact 2.1 banner schedule: Sara, Kokomi, and Baal's release dates leaked

Genshin Impact 2.1 will release some of the most anticipated banners featuring Yoimiya, Kokomi, Kujao Sara and the Raiden Shogun, Baal.

Genshin Impact fans have been waiting for the Inazuman 5-star characters since the version 2.0 livestream. After the Inazuma Update trailer revealed these new characters in action, fans are hyped for the Genshin Impact 2.1 Update banners, while the current version is yet to reveal Yoimiya. Recently, after Genshin Impact officially introduced Kokomi, Baal and Kujou Sara on its social media, leakers have revealed their release dates.

Genshin Impact 2.1 update to release Kokomi, Kujou Sara, and the Raiden Shogun Baal banners in September

As usual, Genshin Impact 2.1 will feature two character banners without any fillers. Although earlier rumors suggested that Thoma could make an appearance as a 4-star character in one of the two banners, it seems he will have to wait.

Kujou Sara & Raiden Shogun- Baal's release date: September 9th

The Raiden Shogun, aka Baal's character banner, will be released on September 9th, including the 4-star Electro character Kujou Sara. Both Kujou Sara and Raiden Shogun Baal will be Electro type characters. While Kujou Sara appears to be a bow user, the Raiden Shogun will be a polearm user as per leaks.

"I must admit, #KujouSara is an opponent that cannot be taken lightly. " — Sangonomiya Kokomi



◆ Kujou Sara ‧ Crowfeather Kaburaya

◆ General of the Tenryou Commission

◆ Electro

◆ Flabellum#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/09aJMD0s8r — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

"Her Excellency seeks to rid herself of the mundane delusions of the world, but only in an attempt to overcome the cycle of life and death. " — Kitsune Saiguu



◆ #RaidenShogun ‧ Plane of Euthymia

◆ Her Eternal Excellency

◆ Electro

◆ Imperatrix Umbrosa#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/a7N0awfu5p — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

Kokomi's release date: September 21st

Kokomi is confirmed to be a Hydro type Catalyst user. According to the latest leaks, Genshin Impact will release Kokomi on September 21st, 2021. However, the post by Lumie does not reveal any 4-star characters that are to be boosted in the Kokomi banner.

"Were it not for Her Excellency, not a single one of Watatsumi Island's victories would have been possible." — Gorou



◆ Sangonomiya Kokomi ‧ Pearl of Wisdom

◆ Hibernating Homebody Strategist

◆ Hydro

◆ Dracaena Somnolenta#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/05BcVqjVId — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

The Genshin Impact 2.1 Update will also bring Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy to the game on September 1st, 2021. As part of the crossover event, Aloy will be obtainable on the PlayStation platform for six weeks. Players on PC and Mobile platforms can get Aloy in the Genshin Impact 2.2 Update, which arrives on October 13th.

"Everything I do is in the service of life, not death. That's why I'm here with you."#Aloy

Savior From Another World

Nora Huntress

Cryo

Nora Fortis



Travelers, let's welcome Aloy – "Savior From Another World!"#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/6D00O9NfkM — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) July 22, 2021

Genshin Impact has plans to introduce a variety of Inazuman characters as players march on the upcoming versions. Some of the most anticipated characters like Gorou and Thoma are expected to be released after the V2.2 update as well. Meanwhile players can collect as many Primogems as possible to get their favorite 5-star units in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Gautham Balaji