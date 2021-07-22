Genshin Impact anniversary update to introduce Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn as new playable character

The new Genshin Impact collaboration surprises fans as Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn makes her way to Teyvat as a playable 5-star character.

Genshin Impact recently rolled out its biggest update to date, adding the new region of Inazuma. While fans are busy exploring the Japan-inspired islands with the new 5-star Cryo unit, Ayaka, the publisher has revealed another Cryo-type character in the form of Aloy - Savior From Another World.

According to the official announcement Aloy is confirmed to be a cryo-type 5-star unit and a bow-user. Genshin Impact is yet to reveal Aloy's Elemental skill, burst, and other abilities.

Aloy will be introduced as a playable character with the Genshin Impact 2.1 update and will remain obtainable till the end of the 2.2 update, while the crossover collaboration lasts.

How to get the new 5-star character Aloy in Genshin Impact

Players on the PlayStation platform can obtain Aloy by simply logging into the game after the Genshin Impact 2.1 update on September 1, 2021. The new Horizon Zero Dawn character will be exclusive to PS4 & PS5 till the next Genshin Impact update on October 13th, 2021. Players need to have a minimum Adventure Rank of 20 to claim the character for free.

A free 4-star bow that provides a special buff to Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy will also be obtainable during the Genshin Impact 2.1 and 2.2 updates.

All Travelers who have reached Adventure Rank 20 or above will be able to obtain the event-exclusive 5-star character "Savior From Another World" Aloy (Cryo) directly through in-game mail.



Genshin Impact players on the PC and Mobile (Android & iOS) platform will have to wait for the version 2.2 update to enjoy the new 5-star character. PC and Mobile users can collect Aloy from the in-game mail while V2.2 runs, from October 13 to November 24.

Meanwhile, players can also use the new cross-save feature on PS4 & PS5 to play the new character on PC and Mobile by collecting the character on the PlayStation platform.

More about Horizon Zero Dawn's Aloy - Savior From Another World

Aloy is an expert hunter with lethal accuracy and an outcast known as Nora Huntress or Nora Fortis in the Horizon Zero Dawn universe. In search of new challenges and circumstances of her origin, she has been adventuring to date.

Early rumors have already suggested that Genshin Impact plans more than just free Primogems and wishes for the 1st Anniversary update. As the version 2.1 update draws near, travelers can expect more such surprising announcements, with a ton of free rewards and limited edition perks in Genshin Impact

