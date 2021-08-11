Everything known about Baal's (Raiden Shogun) Elemental Skill and Burst in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact will introduce Baal as a playable character in the upcoming 2.1 update, and her Elemental skills are some of the most unique in the game. As the Archon of Electro, she channels powerful lightning and electricity in her abilities, giving players an opportunity to decimate foes with Balethunder. Baal's Elemental Skill and Burst have many effects, and gamers who plan to summon this powerful character will want to know as much as they can about her potential abilities.

Genshin Impact: Baal's (Raiden Shogun) Elemental Skill and Burst revealed

Baal is an Electro Archon and is a 5-star Polearm character set to be playable in Genshin Impact 2.1. Thanks to leaks, fans have gotten an early look at her abilities and their descriptions, which give an idea of what the God of Eternity can do on the battlefield. Baal seems to continue to the idea that Archons are powerful supportive characters, though she can definitely deal massive damage to her foes.

Baal's (Raiden Shogun) Elemental Skill:

[2.1 Beta] Raiden Shogun's Transcendence: Baleful Light



C0 and talents level 10 for all characters. Showcasing E skill with bursts, ranged attacks and AA height on Venti's burst.



Do not use this as a guide on particle / orb generation.



Streamable link: https://t.co/DL7B1WaD3c pic.twitter.com/Cn4ddjDGIn — Raidenbreath (@dimbreath) August 5, 2021

Baal's Elemental Skill, Transcendence: Baleful Light, will first cause her to reveal a shard of her Eumythia, which will cause AOE Electro DMG to nearby enemies. After this, she will grant party members Eye of Stormy Judgment, which will deal coordinated attacks with her allies once per second. This buff currently lasts for 25 seconds and has a 10 second cooldown, meaning players can have this ability up constantly.

[2.1 Beta] Raiden Shogun Animations/Effects



This video demonstrates the following:



a) Burst Plunge Attack.

b) Transcendence: Baleful Light [Eye of the Stormy Judgement] effects.



This was recorded using talent Lv. 10 and C0.



(Tried to demonstrate them the best I could...) pic.twitter.com/peKfFk3mLX — Raidenbreath (@dimbreath) August 4, 2021

This ability can do some serious extra damage for a team, as its AOE explosion starts at 117.2% damage scaling at level one, and goes up to 210.69% at level ten. The coordinated attacks begin at 42% scaling and reach up to 75.6% at level ten, meaning gamers can get a ton of value out of this ability.

Raiden's Elemental Burst:

Raiden Shogun elemental burst! pic.twitter.com/bXnp0HCVE1 — Daily Baal (@dailybaal) July 24, 2021

Baal's Elemental Burst is one of the longest ability descriptions in Genshin Impact, due to its many effects, but in gameplay it is a pretty simple ability. Upon activation of the Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu, Baal will summon her Musou no Hitotachi and deal a massive strike of Electro damage to nearby enemies. Afterwards, she will wield the Musou no Hitotachi and switch her attack pattern to that of a sword wielder. This lasts seven seconds, and she will deal greatly increased damage during this time.

This Genshin Impact ability also has a second feature that will increase its damage by a massive amount if managed properly. This is Shogan Byakugen no Rin, a stacking mechanic that will build up as other party members use their Elemental Bursts. As they do, Baal will build charges, upto 60, and when she uses her Elemental Burst these charges will be consumed to increase the damage of her initial Electro AOE attack and her Normal Attacks.

As with most Archons, Baal will bring a unique support style to Genshin Impact, allowing for players to harness the power of another one of Teyvat's gods. Baal will be releasing in Genshin Impact 2.1, and fans will definitely want to save up some extra Primogems for this powerful character.

