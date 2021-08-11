How much Primogems are needed to unlock Yoimiya? Pity and Non-pity counts calculated

Genshin Impact fans will finally be able to wish for Yoimiya in just a few more hours. As the current master of Naganohara Fireworks takes over the featured banner, plenty of players will be using their hard-earned Primogems to try and recruit her to their teams.

As a powerful 5-star Pyro archer, Yoimiya will provide massive perks and fans of this explosive Inazuman native will want to make sure they have enough of the precious currency to acquire her services.

Here's how many Primogems are needed to unlock Yoimiya.

Genshin Impact: How many Primogems to get Yoimiya

Yoimiya's banner will be live in a matter of hours, and players will be able to wish for the newest 5-star addition to Genshin Impact. As usual, the featured banner will operate on the same 50/50 and pity mechanics as the previous banners, meaning that players will be able to take advantage of these systems.

Genshin Impact has several features on its banners that exist to aid players in getting these coveted 5-star units, and accounting for them is a huge part of wishing in the game.

How many Primogems for Yoimiya with Pity

If players have already saved up pity from a previous banner, they can avoid spending too many Primogems on Yoimiya. They may be able to get her on their soft-pity, saving tons of Primogems.

If gamers manage to get Yoimiya through their soft-pity, they will only need to spend around 12,000 Primogems to get to 75 wishes. Soft-pity is where many Genshin Impact players tend to get a 5-star character on a limited banner, so having at least this many Primogems will provide a good chance to get Yoimiya.

How many Primogems for Yoimiya without Pity

If gamers are unlucky, they may fail to get Yoimiya at their soft pity, and might even lose their 50/50. This is the worst case scenario which means they'd need to spend the maximum amount of Primogems for Yoimiya.

The maximum amount of Primogems that a player would need to spend to get Yoimiya starting from 0 Pity is 28,800 Primogems, equalling 180 wishes. This is enough to hit hard pity twice, meaning they can guarantee that Yoimiya will be summoned to their account.

How 50/50 works in Genshin Impact

The 50/50 system in Genshin Impact is a huge part of summoning 5-star characters. As players summon 5-stars on limited banners, there is a 50% chance that it will be a featured character and a 50% chance that it will be a standard one.

If they lose this 50% chance and get a standard character, their next 5-star is guaranteed to be a limited one. This means fans can save tons of Primogems by using this 50/50 system and acquire a future 5-star character.

Yoimiya's release will definitely be a happy moment for her fans, and hopefully she won't take many Primogems before arriving in their Genshin Impact accounts. Luck always plays a big factor in wishes and there's always the chance that players might get Yoimiya in a single pull.

