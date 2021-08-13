Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Baal's (Raiden Shogun) Elemental Burst damage multiplier and animations revealed

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks have uncovered more information about Baal's Elemental Burst, including damaging multipliers and animations. The Raiden Shogun has one of the most iconic Elemental Bursts featured so far in Genshin Impact, as she summons a sword from within her body and wields it to destroy her enemies.

Players will definitely want to know just how powerful this ability is and see its stunning animations early. Thanks to the leaks, fans can learn a ton about this ability and see it in action before Baal's release in Genshin Impact 2.1.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Baal's (Raiden Shogun) Elemental Burst details revealed

Baal is a 5-star Electro Polearm character and has been featured in Genshin Impact 2.0's story. She will be making an appearance in Genshin Impact 2.1 as a playable character. Thanks to the leaks, fans can see her animations early, including her Elemental Burst Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu.

When Baal uses this ability, she will summon a powerful sword made of Electro known as the Musou Isshin. While wielding the sword as her primary weapon, she will be able to perform powerful attacks for seven seconds.

Owing to the ability's huge multipliers, she will be able to deal massive damage to her enemies.

Baal's (Raiden Shogun) Elemental Burst damage numbers revealed

[2.1 Beta] Raiden Shogun's Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu



Her burst skill had a buff on the Resolve Bonus field.



Previous: 7.00% Initial/0.87% ATK DMG Per Stack

New: 7.00% Initial/1.31% ATK DMG Per Stack pic.twitter.com/6RF7N2ObpN — Raidenbreath (@dimbreath) August 12, 2021

Baal's Elemental Burst has recently been buffed in the beta of Genshin Impact 2.1, and it will deal 721% of her ATK on the initial activation at level ten, and then she will consume her stacks of Resolve to gain 1.31% additional ATK DMG per stack.

Baal gains Resolve stacks whenever her party members use their Elemental Bursts, and can inflict a massive amount of damage if players stack up her Resolve.

At level one, gamers can expect Baal to do 400.8% of her ATK with her initial Elemental Burst, and she will gain 0.48% additional ATK DMG per resolve stack.

[2.1 Beta] Raiden Shogun Animations/Effects



This video demonstrates the following:



a) Burst Plunge Attack.

b) Transcendence: Baleful Light [Eye of the Stormy Judgement] effects.



This was recorded using talent Lv. 10 and C0.



(Tried to demonstrate them the best I could...) pic.twitter.com/peKfFk3mLX — Raidenbreath (@dimbreath) August 4, 2021

Baal will deal increased damage through her Normal and Charged Attacks while she is wielding the Musou Isshin. At level one, players can expect these multipliers:

First hit: 44.74% DMG Second hit: 43.96% DMG Third hit: 53.82% DMG Fourth hit: 30.89 + 30.98% DMG (Hits twice) Fifth hit: 73.94% DMG Charged Attack: 61.6 + 74.36% DMG

Genshin Impact players definitely won't be disappointed by the Electro Archon once she arrives in Genshin Impact 2.1. Having said that, Baal may receive even more buffs before she goes live.

