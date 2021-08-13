Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Kujou Sara's release date, Elemental Skill, Burst, and Constellations revealed

Kujou Sara will be a new 4-star character coming to Genshin Impact in the upcoming 2.1 update. She is a powerful Electro character who brings powerful Electro AOE damage to a team with her unique Tengu abilities.

She can also provide some huge buffs to their attack, making her a versatile and useful character. Players can learn more about Kujou Sara's upcoming release date alongside her abilities and constellations here.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Kujou Sara release date leaks

im not leaving baal’s banner without her pic.twitter.com/CCYxCyNafb — kujou sara brainrot (@princsys) August 8, 2021

According to Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks, Kujou Sara is currently set to appear in the first banner of the update, making her release date September 1st. This means that the new 4-star will be released alongside the Raiden Shogun, which fits given her role as one of the latter's enforcers.

Kujou Sara is a 4-star Electro bow user, and she has a unique playstyle that references her origins as a Tengu. Players wishing for the Electro Archon will definitely want to pick up Kujou Sara as well once both of them are released in Genshin Impact 2.1.

Kujou Sara's Elemental Skill

[2.1 Beta] Kujou Sara's Tengu Stormcall



Her E skill can either buff herself or a teammate, as long as you swap before the Crowfeather explosion.

This is demonstrated with the C2 Crowfeather and the Charged Attack ones, and swapping between Sara and Kokomi for the animation. pic.twitter.com/1mSTCyjpyN — Raidenbreath (@dimbreath) August 8, 2021

Kujou Sara's Elemental Skill is Tengu Stormcall, and once used, it will teleport her backwards for a short distance while leaving a feather in her place. This feather will explode after a short time, dealing AOE Electro damage and giving Sara an ATK% buff for six seconds.

Genshin Impact players can swap to a different character before this explosion goes off to grant them the ATK% buff instead. Sara will also gain the ability to fire a special charged shot that will leave a feather behind, giving her two chances to activate this buff as per use of the Elemental Skill.

Kujou Sara's Elemental Burst

[2.1 Beta] Kujou Sara's Subjugation: Koukou Sentou



Her skill animations seemed to be broken on the previous beta so they weren't properly showcased.



At C0 it will spread out into 4 consecutive Tengu Juurai: Stormcluster and 6 in C4.



Videos attached on following tweets. pic.twitter.com/cIxStsSDBt — Raidenbreath (@dimbreath) August 3, 2021

Kujou Sara's Elemental Burst is called Subjugation: Koukou Sentou, and according to leaks it will be a devastating ability that summons lightning to smite her foes. When this lightning strikes, it will deal massive AOE Electro damage before splitting into smaller bolts called Tengu Juurai that also inflict damage before dissipating.

This ability will also grant the same ATK% buff that Sara's Elemental Skill does, though the buffs do not stack.

Kujou Sara's constellations revealed

✨Kujou Sara Constellations✨



If you will get C6 Sara, pair her with another Electro DPS (Keqing, Beidou, Raiden, etc.)



Beidou is alredy broken in Abyss floor 12. With Sara, she’ll become more broken.#GenshinImpact #原神

Image Source: @projectcelestia #KujouSara pic.twitter.com/672EGTtiQ0 — Genshin Update (@GenshinUpdate) July 30, 2021

Kujou Sara has some powerful constellations that fans will definitely want to take advantage of once she releases in Genshin Impact. These constellations will provide her with even more powerful buffs, allowing her to become a crucial part of the team.

Here are her currently leaked constellations:

Crow's Eye: When Sara's Tengu Juurai provides allies with ATK% Bonus or damages opponents, the cooldown of Tengu Stormcall is reduced by one second. This effect can be activated once every three seconds. Dark Wings: Using Sara's Tengu Stormcall will leave a smaller feather at her original position that will deal 30% of the original damage. The War Within: Increases the level of Sara's Elemental Burst by 3. Conclusive Proof: The number of Tengu Juurai created by Sara's Elemental Burst is increased to six. Spellsinger: Increases the level of Sara's Elemental Skill by 3. My World: The Electro DMG of characters who gain buffs from Sara's Tengu Stormcall and Tengu Juurai has its Crit DMG increased by 60%.

Kujou Sara will definitely be a useful character in Genshin Impact 2.1, as she will provide great support and powerful damage. Fans should definitely give her a try once she arrives in-game.

