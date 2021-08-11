Genshin Impact Xinyan build guide: Best weapons and artifacts explained

Genshin Impact has a large roster of characters with Xinyan being one of the most overlooked by players. Xinyan is a 4-star Pyro claymore wielder from Liyue.

She is in a weird spot as a mix of defensive and offensive character design, and it is difficult to gear her up properly without losing some of her potential.

Still, she can be a powerful character with the right artifacts and weapons, and fans of this Liyue rockstar shouldn't be discouraged. Here are some of the best artifacts and weapons for Xinyan in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Xinyan build guide

Genshin Impact allows for characters to be built in many different ways with its artifact system, and Xinyan has several major builds to try out. Players can use a more support focused build that mainly focuses on her Elemental Burst and shield to provide the team with extra damage and safety.

They can also opt for a DPS focused Xinyan by optimizing her Physical damage output and allowing her to shred through enemies with powerful attacks. Both of these options can result in a great addition to a player's Genshin Impact team.

Best weapons for Xinyan

just got skyward pride becoming a xinyan main pic.twitter.com/d3SPcP3eT4 — max (@r1gor_m0rtis) May 5, 2021

The overall best 5-star weapon for Xinyan may be the Skyward Pride, as it mitigates her Energy Recharge issues. This maintains her Elemental Burst uptime much better than any other Claymore.

Xinyan can also use weapons like the Song of Broken Pines for extra physical damage, or The Unforged to provide herself with a shield to utilize its passive ability.

Xinyan's at 88, weapon is at 90, and I need a nap~ #PS4share pic.twitter.com/BesT0m3q8h — 🏳️‍⚧️💜🌙Aria Mikado/Mikadok🌙💜🏳️‍⚧️ (@AriaMikado) December 28, 2020

Xinyan can opt for several of the craftable 4-star Claymores and the Prototype Archaic is a good fit for her as a DPS character, while the Whiteblind can help her with her shields.

Xinyan can also use the new Inazuma weapon the "Katsuragakiri Nagamasa," though it will only benefit her Elemental Skill.

Xinyan's best artifacts

I finally a 5 ⭐️ artifact that has crit rate as its main stat from a co-op. Both Zhongli and Xinyan need two of Retracting Bolide artifacts for their shields.

.

.#genshinimpact #原神 #xinyan pic.twitter.com/3JAGrBq4KU — Nhi B. Nguyen (@poppynhi) August 2, 2021

For her two different builds, Xinyan will want to prioritize different artifact stats to best fit her role in the team. Genshin Impact players will need to focus on getting these pieces for Xinyan as a shield focused support:

A good artifact set to focus on farming would be the 2-PC Millelith artifact set, or even the Retracing Bolide artifact set to provide her with extra shield strength.

Defense% or Energy Recharge% on Sands and Defense on all other main pieces including her Goblet.

This will help Xinyan maintain her shield strength which will help in inflicting Pyro damage on enemies. This will be extremely helpful in the current Spiral Abyss.

My Xinyan have a full set of cool artifacts!! I'm excited to use her on the spiral abyss! pic.twitter.com/f1pG0Fep92 — Maru The Artist ✨💙Kaeya❄️ (@MaruMariJack) March 21, 2021

For a Sub-DPS focused Xinyan, players have a lot of options. They can focus mainly on her Elemental Burst, or dealing damage with her Normal Attacks. Both of these can provide a ton of extra physical damage for a team.

Here's how players can build Xinyan for DPS:

Using the 2-PC Noblesse and 2-PC Pale Flame or Bloodstained Chivalry set can provide players with a hugely damaging Elemental Burst.

They can also opt to try using a full set of the new Emblem artifact set from Inazuma, as that can also give Xinyan a huge amount of Energy Recharge and will boost her Elemental Burst damage, though she will lose out on the extra Physical damage.

Xinyan should have an Energy Recharge or ATK% Sands, a Physical DMG Goblet, and Crit Rate or Crit DMG circlet based on whichever stat she needs more.

Xinyan can be a difficult character to build, but if players commit to her, she can definitely add some extra fire to a Genshin Impact team.

Also read: Genshin Impact Yoimiya Ascension materials: Sources and amount of materials revealed

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul