Genshin Impact Raiden Shogun build guide: Best Artifacts, weapons, and team comps

Raiden Shogun is the first limited 5-star Electro character in Genshin Impact. This Electro Archon has been generating hype among the fanbase ever since her tease in the 2.0 trailer. Like the currently available Archons, Raiden Shogun will hold the support role in the team.

Raiden Shogun's kit revolves around supporting her team in Genshin Impact. Her Elemental Skill deals damage every 0.9 seconds, and it buffs the team's Elemental Burst damage.

As for her Elemental Burst, it's a damage skill that also contains supportive abilities. With it, Raiden Shogun can regenerate energy for her teammates.

Raiden Shogun is a great support in Genshin Impact

Raiden Shogun holding Engulfing Lightning in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Raiden Shogun has unique requirements for her build. Genshin Impact players can refer to the guide below for the details.

Best Artifacts for Raiden Shogun's support build

Raiden Shogun's best-in-slot artifact is the 4-Emblem of Severed Fate. It is practically tailored for the Electro Archon. While it is not recommended to use other sets, players can opt for one of these choices:

4pc Thundersoother 2pc Noblesse Oblige + 2pc Thundering Fury 2pc Noblesse Oblige + 2pc Gladiator's Finale 2pc Noblesse Oblige + 2 pc Shimenawa's Reminiscence

Noblesse Oblige and Emblem of Severed Fate affect her whole Elemental Burst duration, including her Electro-infused sword, the Musou Isshin.

Best Artifact main stat for Raiden Shogun

For her artifact's main stat, Genshin Impact gamers have to adapt to their weapons of choice. Raiden Shogun's best-in-slot artifact main stat varies according to her equipment.

If players are using Energy Recharge weapons (Engulfing Lightning, Skyward Spine, or The Catch), then their main stat priority is:

Attack/Attack/Critical Rate or Damage Energy Recharge/Attack/Critical Rate or Damage Attack/Electro/Critical Rate or Damage Energy Recharge/Electro/Critical Rate or Damage

On the other hand, if they are using weapons without Energy Recharge substat, then their main stat priority changes to:

Energy Recharge/Electro/Critical Rate or Damage Energy Recharge/Attack/Critical Rate or Damage Attack/Attack/Critical Rate or Damage Attack/Electro/Critical Rate or Damage

Best weapons for Raiden Shogun's support build

For Raiden Shogun's weapons, those with Energy Recharge substat perform greatly. However, as previously mentioned, Raiden Shogun's performance is highly reliant on her equipment's combination.

Assuming players are using the correct main stat with the right weapons, then generally, the best weapons for Raiden Shogun's are:

Engulfing Lightning Staff of Homa Primordial Jade Winged-Spear Skyward Spine Vortex Vanquisher R5 The Catch Deathmatch Blackcliff Pole R1 The Catch Lithic Spear

Raiden Shogun's team comps

Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact is an amazing support (Image via miHoYo)

Raiden Shogun's supportive kit is handy in any team. However, some characters can significantly benefit from Raiden Shogun.

Eula

Eula is a Cryo character that uses Physical Damage in her attacks. With Raiden's skill, Eula can continuously trigger Superconduct, making it easier to deal damage.

Furthermore, if Raiden Shogun's "Eye of Stormy Judgment" is active when Eula uses her Elemental Burst, then she will gain a massive addition in her damage.

Yoimiya

Yoimiya is mainly used in an Overload composition due to her weakness in AOE. With Raiden Shogun, Yoimiya can trigger Overload easily. Furthermore, Raiden Shogun's Elemental Skill will also trigger Yoimiya's Elemental Burst without Yoimiya having to be swapped out.

Xingqiu

Xingqiu's Elemental Burst is one of the best in Genshin Impact. Not only that, but he's also excellent at Hydro application. With Xingqiu, Raiden Shogun can trigger Electro-charged non-stop.

