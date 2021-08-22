Top 5 things to expect from Genshin Impact 2.1 Archon Quests

Genshin Impact 2.1 will bring a continuation from the last Archon Quest. Previously, the Quest ended with the Traveler joining the Resistance after taking back Tohma's Vision and fighting the Electro Archon.

The Archon Quest left so many questions, and fans are expecting some answers in Genshin Impact 2.1, which is expected to be released on September 1, 2021.

Genshin Impact 2.1 will also be quite special as it'll be the version that celebrates the game's first anniversary. The fans are definitely expecting something special from the developer, miHoYo.

What's coming to the new Genshin Impact 2.1 Archon Quest

La Signora and the Statue make an appearance in Genshin Impact 2.1 trailer (Image via miHoYo)

Genshin Impact 2.1 trailer teased some exciting scenes from the next version. Fans have been tossing theories left and right from what miHoYo showed them in the trailer.

With the little information the trailer provided, here are things players can expect from the Genshin Impact 2.1 Archon Quest.

5) Fake Peace Treaty

Kokomi standing next to Kujou Sara (Image via miHoYo)

Sangonomiya Kokomi and Kujou Sara aren't just upcoming characters in Genshin Impact 2.1. They also hold an important role in the story. In the version trailer, Sangonomiya Kokomi and Kujou Sara are shown together as they talk about a "Peace Treaty".

It's not yet clear who's asking for peace with who, but players can expect Kokomi to show her strategic side.

4) Kazuha's Fate

Kazuha facing the Raiden Shogun (Image via miHoYo)

Kazuha's story starts when the Raiden Shogun declares the Vision Hunt Decree. Laying low within Inazuma's corners, Kazuha tried to avoid being captured until he heard the news of his friend challenging the Raiden Shogun herself for a duel.

As expected, Kazuha's friend fell, and Kazuha charged to steal his dying vision at the last moment before it would fall into the hands of Baal.

Kazuha received help from Beidou and fled Inazuma on the Crux. They meet the traveler afterward and help him get to Inazuma. By the end of the Genshin Impact 2.0 Archon Quest, Kazuha returns to help the Traveler and the Resistance in their battle against the Shogunate army.

In the new Genshin Impact 2.1 trailer, Kazuha appears to be fighting the Raiden Shogun and then a dying Vision appears. Could it be Kazuha's Vision? Is Kazuha going to lose to Baal and fail to avenge his friend's death? Or is it his friend's Vision, and Kazuha succeeds in reviving it?

3) The Fatui

La Signora makes an appearance in Genshin Impact 2.1 trailer (Image via miHoYo)

The Fatui have heavy involvement in Teyvat. By the end of Mondstadt's Archon Quest, La Signora makes a sudden appearance and steals Venti's Gnosis. Later in Liyue's Archon Quest, two of the Fatui Harbingers had direct involvement in the story. Inazuma is no different.

In the Genshin Impact 2.1 trailer, two Fatui Harbingers make an appearance, La Signora and Scaramouche. La Signora appears to be fighting the Traveler with Raiden Shogun standing behind her. Meanwhile, Scaramouche makes an appearance later in the trailer where he talks about eternity and how it wore things out.

La Signora's involvement may no longer be a surprise, but Scaramouche's is quite astonishing. The Sixth of the Eleven Fatui Harbinger's last appearance was back in Genshin Impact 1.1 during the Unreconciled Stars event.

Fans who have experienced this event will surely remember the last thing he said about the sky being a "gigantic hoax", a lie.

2) Yae Miko

Yae Miko whispering in the Traveler's ear (Image via miHoYo)

Yae Miko was previously previewed in Genshin Impact 2.0 Special Announcement. However, she has not yet made a significant appearance in Genshin Impact. In version 2.1, players can expect Yae Miko's involvement in the story.

Yae Miko is an old friend of Morax and Baal, so she must not be a mortal. This Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine surely knows more than she would admit, and it's exciting to see whose side she would be on.

1) Baal's Motive Revelation

Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact 2.1 trailer (Image via miHoYo)

Raiden Shogun, also known as Baal, recently declared a Vision Hunt Decree to take people's Visions and inlay them upon a statue. So far, it is not yet clear why Raiden is doing this.

Some think it's because she lost someone important at one point of her life, while others speculated that the Electro Archon did this in pursuit of her ideal of eternity.

But is that really all to it? Or is there a more in-depth reason why Baal did what she did? Genshin Impact 2.1 is very likely to reveal the answer to these questions.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Also read: Genshin Impact reveals Raiden Shogun’s (Baal) voice actors, abilities, gameplay, and banner details

Edited by R. Elahi