Genshin Impact reveals Raiden Shogun’s (Baal) voice actors, abilities, gameplay, and banner details

The highly anticipated Raiden Shogun (Baal) is going to be a playable character in Genshin Impact 2.1. Many Genshin Impact fans have been waiting for Baal's arrival since the first leaks were revealed.

She has an elegant design and is extremely important to the overall Genshin Impact storyline, which has made some players save their Primogems for her eventual banner.

The question then remains: Is she worth it? Based on what's currently known about her via leaks, it would seem as though the Raiden Shogun is going to be a useful addition to any Genshin Impact player's party. Practically, everything has been officially unveiled and leaked about her.

Raiden Shogun (Baal) in Genshin Impact: Voice actors, abilities, gameplay, and banner details

Genshin Impact players won't have to wait long to see Baal in action (Image via miHoYo)

The Raiden Shogun, Baal, is one of the most anticipated characters for Genshin Impact 2.1. Everything from her voice actors to her abilities has been unveiled for Genshin Impact fans to enjoy.

Voice actors

Raiden Shogun's voice actors, as revealed on the livestream (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Raiden Shogun's English voice actor is Anne Yatco, while her Japanese voice will be provided by Miyuki Sawashiro. It's also worth noting that her Korean voice actor is Park Ji-yoon, and her Chinese one is Juhuahua.

Anne Yatco has voiced characters like Six Eyes and Cosmo in "Beastars," Rosalie from "I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level," and Lola Metrose from "The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter."

Miyuki Sawashiro is a prolific voice actress who has voiced hundreds of characters. Some popular examples include Ivy from "Soul Calibur," Elizabeth from "Persona 3," and Florence Nightingale from "Fate/Grand Order."

General gameplay details

The Raiden Shogun is often seen with a sword by her side, but she only uses that during her Elemental Burst as otherwise, she is a polearm user. Unsurprisingly, she wields a 5-star Electro polearm, whilst being appropriately powerful for somebody who also happens to be the Electro Archon.

Her animations are swift. Baal's Elemental Skill is quick to use while her Elemental Burst can also be executed swiftly. The official Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream only showcases her for a short bit, but it's enough to let players know about her in-game appearance.

The Raiden Shogun's abilities

A frame from Baal's Elemental Burst cutscene (Image via Genshin Impact)

Baal's Elemental Skill is simple. It deals quick Electro DMG and imbues allies with the Eye of Stormy Judgement buff. Characters with this buff will deal additional AOE Electro DMG to foes. Their hits will inflict extra damage once every 0.9 seconds.

Baal's Elemental Burst deals AOE Electro DMG and makes her pull out her sword. All of her regular attacks will have Electro DMG, and will give all party members some Energy (once every second). This will be applicable up to five times.

Apart from that, party members who use their Elemental burst will build up Resolve for the Raiden Shogun (depending on the amount of Energy consumed). This will give her extra DPS capabilities, with a maximum stack of 60.

Banner details

The two main banners for Genshin Impact 2.1 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Raiden Shogun will be the sole 5-star unit for her own banner, with Kujou Sara being one of the 4-stars available. The other two 4-star units aren't officially known yet. Kokomi has her own banner, which will be released 21 days after Baal's arrival.

Baal's banner will take place on September 1 2021. It will be known as "Reign of Serenity," and will take place in Genshin Impact 2.1. The banner will occur directly after Yoimiya's arrival and will last for 21 days akin to other Genshin Impact banners.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul