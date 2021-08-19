Genshin Impact Kokomi: Banner release date, Elemental Skill, Burst, and signature weapon revealed

Aspiring Kokomi players are looking for useful information about one of their favorite characters in Genshin Impact; fortunately, a lot has been leaked about her.

Everything from her Ascension materials to her moveset has been leaked. This article will cover the latter, particularly with her Elemental Skill and Burst.

This article will also only cover the objective aspects of Kokomi's kit, so it won't cover how beta testers feel unsatisfied with her potential.

Kokomi's kit revolves around healing, and her signature weapon is no different. Both her Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst are heavily intertwined with healing, but they're also DPS tools.

One of Kokomi's Passive Talents even gives her a 25% Healing Bonus but reduces her CRIT Rate by 100%.

As all of this info comes from recent leaks, it's always subject to change in the final version.

Kokomi in Genshin Impact: Banner, skills and weapon

Kokomi is a 5-star Hydro Catalyst user in Genshin Impact, with an emphasis on healing. She's a unique character unlike any other in Genshin Impact, and much has been leaked for aspiring Kokomi mains to look into.

Kokomi's Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact

Kokomi's Elemental Skill summons a "bake-kurage" (which looks like a watery jellyfish). It deals Hydro damage to nearby foes and heals allies in a few ticks. It lasts for 12 seconds, and it has a cooldown of 20 seconds.

The healing is based on Kokomi's attack, and not her HP, as reported in earlier leaks. It will also apply the Wet status.

Kokomi's Elemental Burst in Genshin Impact

Kokomi's Elemental Burst is essentially a self-steroid in Genshin Impact. It gives her a "Ceremonial Garment," which bolsters her DPS capabilities.

It's worth noting that it goes away if she switches, so Genshin Impact players have to keep Kokomi as the active party member to best utilize her skills.

This "Ceremonial Garment" has several effects.

First, it allows Kokomi to walk and run on water as if it was solid ground (keep in mind, she can die from fall damage this way). Second, her Max HP increases her Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, and Elemental Skill DMG by a small amount (depending on the talent level).

Her Normal and Charged Attacks will also heal party members based on her Max HP (assuming that these attacks hit the enemy). Kokomi also gains a boosted resistance to interruption.

Kokomi banner release date

Kokomi, Baal, and Kujou Sara's banner dates were leaked a while ago. Baal and Kujou Sara will have their banner on September 1 (with Sara being the 4-star unit). Kokomi will have her own banner on September 21.

It is not yet known who the 4-star units on Kokomi's banner in Genshin Impact will be. All of these banners will take place in version 2.1.

Kokomi's signature weapon

Kokomi's signature weapon is known as Fumetsu Gekka. It was also known as Diamond Visage and Everlasting Moonglow in some old leaks, but its current name is Fumetsu Gekka.

It's a 5-star Catalyst weapon designed with Kokomi in mind. It increases Healing Bonus by 10~20%. It also increases Normal Attack DMG by 1~3% of the character's Max HP.

Fumetsu Gekka also makes it so that Normal Attacks that connect with a foe will restore 0.6 Energy (once every 0.1 seconds) if an Elemental Burst was used in the last 12 seconds.

To fully ascend her signature weapon, the Genshin Impact player will need the following:

Ascension # Materials Mora 1 Coral Branch of a Distant Sea x 5

Dismal Prism x 5

Spectral Husk x 3 10,000 2 Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea x 5

Dismal Prism x 18

Spectral Husk x 12

20,000 3 Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea x 9

Crystal Prism x 9

Spectral Heart x 9 30,000 4 Jade Branch of a Distant Sea x 5

Crystal Prism x 18

Spectral Heart x 14 45,000 5 Jade Branch of a Distant Sea x 9

Polarizing Prism x 14

Spectral Nucleus x 9 55,000 6 Golden Branch of a Distant Sea x 6

Polarizing Prism x 27

Spectral Nucleus x 18 65,000

In total, Fumetsu Gekka needs:

5 Coral Branches of a Distant Sea

14 Jeweled Branches of a Distant Sea

14 Jade Branches of a Distant Sea

6 Golden Branches of a Distant Sea

23 Dismal Prisms

27 Crystal Prisms

41 Polarizing Prisms

15 Spectral Husks

23 Spectral Hearts

27 Spectral Nuclei

225,000 Mora

