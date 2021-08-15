Genshin Impact 2.1 leak reveals Kokomi’s ascension and talent materials

Kokomi is expected to debut as a playable character in Genshin Impact 2.1, so it's useful to look at the leaks and see what her Ascension and Talent materials are.

Because Genshin Impact 2.1 is a good way away, some of these new materials don't have a farming route or anything else like that to help Genshin Impact players prepare better.

Instead, they will have to wait until version 2.1 to get materials like the Dew of Repudiation and the Sango Pearl.

Still, Genshin Impact players can collect everything else for Kokomi. Her other materials aren't hard to come by, so players can always be one step ahead and get these items before her banner launches.

Genshin Impact 2.1 leak: Kokomi's Ascension and Talent materials

Kokomi's model, as it appears in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

As previously mentioned, Genshin Impact players cannot get everything they need to fully ascend Kokomi or her talents, at least for now. They will have to wait until Watasumi Island is released in Genshin Impact 2.1.

Until then, players can get the remaining Ascension materials needed to max her out.

Ascension materials

Fans of Kokomi will need some brand new materials to fully ascend her in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Kokomi will need the following Ascension materials to fully reach her max level in Genshin Impact:

Ascension # Materials Mora 1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver x 1

Sango Pearl x 3

Spectral Husk x 3 20,000 2 Varunada Lazurite Fragment x 3

Dew of Repudiation x 2

Sango Pearl x 10

Spectral Husk x 15

40,000 3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment x 6

Dew of Repudiation x 4

Sango Pearl x 20

Spectral Heart x 12 60,000 4 Varunada Lazurite Chunk x 3

Dew of Repudiation x 8

Sango Pearl x 30

Spectral Heart x 18 80,000 5 Varunada Lazurite Chunk x 6

Dew of Repudiation x 12

Sango Pearl x 45

Spectral Nucleus x 12 100,000 6 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone x 6

Dew of Repudiation x 20

Sango Pearl x 60

Spectral Nucleus x 24 120,000

In total, Kokomi will need the following materials to fully ascend in Genshin Impact:

1 Varunada Luzrite Sliver

9 Varunada Luzrite Fragments

9 Varunada Luzrite Chunks

6 Varunada Luzrite Gemstones

168 Sango Pearls

46 Dew of Reupdiations

18 Spectral Husks

30 Spectral Hearts

36 Spectral Nuclei

420,000 Mora

The Sango Pearl will be found on Watasumi Island when it is released as another island for Inazuma in Genshin Impact 2.1. The Dew of Repudiation is dropped by level 30+ Hydro Hypostases, which are also going to be released in Genshin Impact 2.1.

Talent Ascension materials

The Violet Court in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

Kokomi will need the following Talent Ascension materials to max out a single Talent in Genshin Impact:

Level # Materials Mora 2 Teachings of Transience x 3

Spectral Husk x 6

12,500 3 Guide to Transience x 2

Spectral Heart x 3 17,500 4 Guide to Transience x 4

Spectral Heart x 4 25,000 5 Guide to Transience x 6

Spectral Heart x 6 30,000 6 Guide to Transience x 9

Spectral Heart x 9 37,500 7 Philosophies of Transience x 4

Spectral Nucleus x 4

? x 1 120,000 8 Philosophies of Transience x 6

Spectral Nucleus x 6

? x 1 260,000 9 Philosophies of Transience x 12

Spectral Nucleus x 9

? x 2 450,000 10 Philosophies of Transience x 16

Spectral Nucleus x 12

? x 2

Crown of Insight x 1 700,000

In total, Kokomi will need the following materials to fully ascend one Talent in Genshin Impact:

3 Teachings of Transience

21 Guides to Transience

38 Philosophies of Transience

6 Spectral Husks

22 Spectral Hearts

31 Spectral Nuclei

6 ?

1 Crown of Insight

1,652,500 Mora

The ? item is a new Talent Ascension material that resembles a Pyro butterfly. The item's name isn't yet known, and neither is how Genshin Impact players can acquire it.

Transience items can be acquired from the Violet Court Domain on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday in Genshin Impact.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul