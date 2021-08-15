Genshin Impact 2.1 leak reveals Kokomi’s ascension and talent materials

Kokomi is expected to debut as a playable character in Genshin Impact 2.1, so it's useful to look at the leaks and see what her Ascension and Talent materials are.
Because Genshin Impact 2.1 is a good way away, some of these new materials don't have a farming route or anything else like that to help Genshin Impact players prepare better.
Instead, they will have to wait until version 2.1 to get materials like the Dew of Repudiation and the Sango Pearl.
Still, Genshin Impact players can collect everything else for Kokomi. Her other materials aren't hard to come by, so players can always be one step ahead and get these items before her banner launches.
Genshin Impact 2.1 leak: Kokomi's Ascension and Talent materials
As previously mentioned, Genshin Impact players cannot get everything they need to fully ascend Kokomi or her talents, at least for now. They will have to wait until Watasumi Island is released in Genshin Impact 2.1.
Until then, players can get the remaining Ascension materials needed to max her out.
Ascension materials
Kokomi will need the following Ascension materials to fully reach her max level in Genshin Impact:
In total, Kokomi will need the following materials to fully ascend in Genshin Impact:
- 1 Varunada Luzrite Sliver
- 9 Varunada Luzrite Fragments
- 9 Varunada Luzrite Chunks
- 6 Varunada Luzrite Gemstones
- 168 Sango Pearls
- 46 Dew of Reupdiations
- 18 Spectral Husks
- 30 Spectral Hearts
- 36 Spectral Nuclei
- 420,000 Mora
The Sango Pearl will be found on Watasumi Island when it is released as another island for Inazuma in Genshin Impact 2.1. The Dew of Repudiation is dropped by level 30+ Hydro Hypostases, which are also going to be released in Genshin Impact 2.1.
Talent Ascension materials
Kokomi will need the following Talent Ascension materials to max out a single Talent in Genshin Impact:
In total, Kokomi will need the following materials to fully ascend one Talent in Genshin Impact:
- 3 Teachings of Transience
- 21 Guides to Transience
- 38 Philosophies of Transience
- 6 Spectral Husks
- 22 Spectral Hearts
- 31 Spectral Nuclei
- 6 ?
- 1 Crown of Insight
- 1,652,500 Mora
The ? item is a new Talent Ascension material that resembles a Pyro butterfly. The item's name isn't yet known, and neither is how Genshin Impact players can acquire it.
Transience items can be acquired from the Violet Court Domain on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday in Genshin Impact.