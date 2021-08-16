Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks: Kokomi's abilities and unique talents explained

Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks have revealed a lot of information about the upcoming 5-star Hydro catalyst wielder, Sangonomiya Kokomi.

Kokomi has a kit that is different from many characters in Genshin Impact. She is the Divine Priestess of Watatsumi Island and can conjure powerful Hydro attacks while healing her allies.

In this article, players will learn everything that's currently known about Kokomi's abilities and talents in Genshin Impact.

Sangonomiya Kokomi in Genshin Impact 2.1

[Skill Showcase]

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️Kokomi (5* Barbara) - Catalyst



Kokomi has a unique set of abilities that allow her to take on a number of roles in a Genshin Impact team.

Here is a rundown of her abilities:

Kokomi's Elemental Skill

Kokomi's Elemental Skill is called Kurage's Oath. Using it will summon a Jellyfish made out of Hydro known as the Bake-Kurage.

The creature can deal Hydro damage to surrounding enemies in waves of AOE damage. It can also periodically heal teammates.

Kokomi's Elemental Burst

Kokomi's Elemental Burst is known as Nereid Ascension. Using it will cause Kokomi to wear her Ceremonial Garments as she unleashes her full Hydro power.

In this state, Kokomi's Normal and Charged Attacks will gain an increase in damage and will scale based on her Max HP. This effect will also apply to her Bake-Kurage. Kokomi will also be able to heal her teammates whenever she deals damage to enemies.

Kokomi's Talents explained

Kokomi's passive talents make her different from previous Genshin Impact characters. Her talents are explained below:

Tamanooya's Casket: If the Bake-Kurage is on the field when Kokomi uses her Elemental Burst, the duration of the Bake-Kurage will be refreshed. Song of Pearls: When Kokomi uses her Elemental Burst, she will gain a further 15% DMG to her Normal and Charged Attacks based on her Healing Bonus. Princess of Watatsumi: Decreases swimming Stamina consumption by 20%. Flawless Strategy: Kokomi has a 25% increase to her Healing Bonus, but a 100% decrease to her Crit Rate.

The fourth passive, Flawless Strategy, eliminates Kokomi's ability to deal Critical damage, which completely changes the way that players can build her.

Genshin Impact 2.1 will bring powerful new characters to the game, and Kokomi is expected to be a unique character once released.

