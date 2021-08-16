Genshin Impact 2.1 update release date, free 5-star character, new banners and more

Genshin Impact 2.1 will be releasing soon and fans will be able to summon on all new banners and even receive a free 5-star character. The release date of this new update to Genshin Impact should be on September 1, which means that starting next month players will be able to summon for the Raiden Shogun herself. Genshin Impact leaks have revealed plenty about this new update and gamers can continue reading to find out everything that's currently known about Genshin Impact 2.1.

Genshin Impact 2.1: Upcoming banner release dates and more

Genshin Impact 2.1 will launch on September 1, giving fans plenty of time to begin preparing for this big update. The first banner to be released will feature the 5-star Electro Polearm Raiden Shogun and and the 4-star Electro bow weilding Kujou Sara, both powerful Electro characters to add to a team. The second banner will release on September 21 and will feature the 5-star Hydro catalyst character Kokomi Sangonomiya. These banners will definitely be worth summoning on once they are released in Genshin Impact 2.1.

Free 5-star character:

Genshin Impact 2.1 will also allow players to grab a 5-star character for free, with Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn appearing in a crossover event. Players will have limited time to unlock Aloy, and she will be given out to those on PlayStation consoles first. Once Genshin Impact 2.1 launches, those on PlayStation will be able to claim Aloy through their in-game mail, but players on other systems will need to wait until Genshin Impact 2.2 releases.

Upcoming weapon banner release dates:

Raiden's signature weapon has been renamed from Grasscutter's Light to Engulfing Lightning pic.twitter.com/oTKwhHepoH — Daily Baal (@dailybaal) August 11, 2021

The first weapon banner to be released in Genshin Impact 2.1 will likely feature the new 5-star spear weapon, Engulfing Lightning. This powerful spear is perfectly suited for the Raiden Shogun, and it will likely be her best in-slot weapon as it has both an Energy Recharge substat and a powerful passive ability:

ATK increased by 28% of Energy Recharge stat over the base 100%. This will provide up to 80% bonus ATK%. After casting an Elemental Burst, Energy Recharge will be increased by 30% for 12 seconds.

V2.1 Beta - Weapon

Fumetsu Gekka



STC-Z pic.twitter.com/Vo5FebpLq4 — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) July 24, 2021

The second weapon banner will likely feature the Fumetsu Gekka which is a weapon suited for Kokomi. This weapon has an HP% substat and a passive that increases Healing Bonus and boosts Normal Attack DMG by a percentage of the Max HP of its wielder.

Genshin Impact 2.1 will definitely bring some great banners and even a free 5-star character, making this update one that many players are likely looking forward to. With its release being pretty close on the horizon, fans won't have to wait much longer.

