Genshin Impact guide: Raiden Shogun's (Baal) Elemental burst and abilities explained

Raiden Shogun, also known as Baal, will be the first 5-star character in Genshin Impact 2.1. The Electro Archon brings huge hype to the fanbase as players have been waiting for almost a year. In the next version, players will also learn more about the Almighty Narukami Ogosho.

RAIDEN’S CHARACTER TALES!



No dialogues. Just pain and suffering.

Baal has an ideal of "eternity," but she promises her people an eternal paradise that will be passed on to every generation. This ideal might be caused by the losses Baal faced throughout the long years of her reign. The ideal of eternity is also reflected in her combat skills, where she reveals her state of Euthymia and delivers divine judgments to those who oppose her.

Understanding the Elemental Burst function of Raiden Shogun (Baal) in Genshin Impact

"Hello, Travelers! Today, we will be introducing a new character, the Raiden Shogun.



Her Excellency, the Almighty Narukami Ogosho, who promised the people of Inazuma an unchanging Eternity."



Her Excellency, the Almighty Narukami Ogosho, who promised the people of Inazuma an unchanging Eternity.

On August 26, Genshin Impact released an explanation for her abilities. However, because Raiden Shogun has quite a complex mechanic, it cannot be easy to understand.

Raiden Shogun's Elemental Skill

Raiden Shogun's Elemental Skill (Image via Genshin Impact)

Raiden Shogun's Elemental Skill, Transcendence: Baleful Omen deals Electro Damage and grants nearby party members the Eye of Stormy Judgment. This eye will deal Electro damage every 0.9 seconds.

While the buff appears to be granted to players in Co-Op games, Eye of Stormy Judgment only deals 20% off its damage if generated by other players.

Other than that, players with the Eye of Stormy Judgment will also receive an Elemental Burst damage bonus. This damage bonus scales with the character's Energy cost.

Raiden Shogun's Elemental Burst

Raiden Shogun's Resolve Stack circle (Image via Genshin Impact)

The most important part of Raiden Shogun's Elemental Burst is the Chakra Desiderata, an effect that stores "Resolve Stack." Raiden Shogun's Elemental Burst damage increases according to the consumed Resolve Stack when the Burst is cast. Resolve Stack is capped at 60 stacks and will disappear five minutes after Raiden Shogun leaves the field.

Resolve Stack can be obtained when a party member (Except Raiden Shogun herself) uses an Elemental Burst. The gained Resolve Stack will scale with the Elemental Burst's Energy cost.

Furthermore, players can also gain Resolve Stack via Raiden's passive. Every three seconds, when a party member gains Elemental Orbs or Particles, Raiden Shogun will gain two stacks.

Raiden Shogun's Musou Isshin (Image via Genshin Impact)

While the Elemental Burst itself, Secret Art - Musou Shinsetsu allows Raiden Shogun to unleash Musou no Hitotachi. Musou no Hitotachi deals AOE electro Damage upon cast. Afterward, Raiden Shogun will use Musou Isshin, an Electro-Infused Sword. The damage from her Musou Isshin is considered an Elemental Burst Damage.

When her Musou Isshin hits an enemy, Raiden Shogun regenerates Energy for the whole party. This effect can be triggered every second, capped at five times. Musou Isshin will disappear if Raiden is swapped out.

Other than that, this state also increases Raiden Shogun's resistance to Interruption and grants her immunity to Electro-Charged reaction damage.

