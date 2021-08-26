Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact: English & Japanese VA, Character teaser, and skills revealed

Genshin Impact players are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the Raiden Shogun with the 2.1 update. She will be the first featured character in the upcoming patch, followed by Kokomi.
The Archon quest has showcased Baal as a ferocious leader up until now. However, the latest teaser released by Genshin Impact revolves around the Electro Archon's past. Apparently, she has lost some close friends and still misses them.
From her voice actors to elemental abilities, here's everything we know about the Raiden Shogun so far.
English and Japanese voice actors for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact
Anne Yatco has voiced Raiden Shogun in English. Interestingly, she has already dubbed three NPC's in Genshin Impact and is well aware of the expectations of players.
These NPCs are:
- Hiiragi Chisato
- Matsuzaka
- Mahiru
Yatco is a well-renowned name in the voice-acting industry. Some of her most popular works include:
- Nobara Kugisaki - Jujutsu Kaisen
- Rokume - Beastars
- Rosalie - I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level
Anne Yatco loves Baal and is excited for players to know more about the character with the 2.1 patch:
Raiden Shogun's voice actress in Japanese is another prominent name, Miyuki Sawashori. Over the years, she has worked in several games and TV series and has made a name for herself in the industry.
Sawashori's most appreciated works include:
- Mosquito Girl - One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Brundhild - Record of Ragnarok
- Kiva-La - Kamen Rider series
- Charlotte Pudding - TV series
Raiden Shogun's character teaser reveals her past
In the latest character teaser for Raiden Shogun, Genshin Impact showcased three of her close friends. Unfortunately, the Electro Archon lost all these friends in a war caused by ambitions and vision.
The loss of close friends might be an explanation for why Baal has now turned into a tyrant.
Baal belongs to the Electro element and uses a Polearm during combat. She is expected to be one of the strongest characters ever released in Genshin Impact, thanks to the following elemental abilities:
Transcendence: Baleful Light
With this Elemental Skill, Baal releases a shard of her Eumythia that deals AoE Electro DMG to enemies. Thereafter, she grants the Eye of Stormy Judgment to the party members, which deals coordinated attacks with them once per second.
This is a great ability to unleash some extra damage from party members. To make things even better, the Transcendence: Baleful Light lasts for 25 seconds and has a mere 10-second cooldown.
Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu
Baal's Elemental Burst is the biggest reason behind the massive hype surrounding her. With a stunning animation, the Raiden Shogun pulls out a sword from her body called the Musou no Hitotachi and switches to it for seven seconds.
During her burst, Baal gets a significant DMG buff and becomes a nightmare for the opponents. It is worth noting that Musou Shinsetsu also deals Electro DMG upon activation.
Hence, it seems like Baal can play the role of a support DPS and main DPS character effectively. The 2.1 patch will certainly reveal more about her lore, which is expected to be much deeper than players' expectations.