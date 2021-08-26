Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact: English & Japanese VA, Character teaser, and skills revealed

Genshin Impact players are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the Raiden Shogun with the 2.1 update. She will be the first featured character in the upcoming patch, followed by Kokomi.

The Archon quest has showcased Baal as a ferocious leader up until now. However, the latest teaser released by Genshin Impact revolves around the Electro Archon's past. Apparently, she has lost some close friends and still misses them.

From her voice actors to elemental abilities, here's everything we know about the Raiden Shogun so far.

English and Japanese voice actors for Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact

Anne Yatco has voiced Raiden Shogun in English. Interestingly, she has already dubbed three NPC's in Genshin Impact and is well aware of the expectations of players.

These NPCs are:

Hiiragi Chisato

Matsuzaka

Mahiru

I’m SO EXCITED to announce I voice a few NPC’s in @GenshinImpact 2.0! I play Hiiragi Chisato (left), Matsuzaka (top right), Mahiru (bottom right), and a few others. Thanks to MiHoYo, @FormosaInteract and @ChrisFaiella for bringing me on! #GenshinImpact #inazuma pic.twitter.com/hCkErsYhxD — Anne Yatco ⚡️Almighty Narukami Ogosho⚡️ (@annejyatco) July 22, 2021

Yatco is a well-renowned name in the voice-acting industry. Some of her most popular works include:

Nobara Kugisaki - Jujutsu Kaisen

Rokume - Beastars

Rosalie - I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level

Anne Yatco loves Baal and is excited for players to know more about the character with the 2.1 patch:

I CAN FINALLY SAY IT.



I am humbled and honored to be the Raiden Shogun’s English VA in @GenshinImpact!



I love the #RaidenShogun SO MUCH, and I can’t wait for you to learn more about her in #GenshinImapct 2.1!



May the Electro Archon bless your summons ⚡️💫💜 pic.twitter.com/omX9Mnh8HH — Anne Yatco ⚡️Almighty Narukami Ogosho⚡️ (@annejyatco) August 24, 2021

Raiden Shogun's voice actress in Japanese is another prominent name, Miyuki Sawashori. Over the years, she has worked in several games and TV series and has made a name for herself in the industry.

Sawashori's most appreciated works include:

Mosquito Girl - One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Brundhild - Record of Ragnarok

Kiva-La - Kamen Rider series

Charlotte Pudding - TV series

Baal's voice actors revealed in Genshin Impact 2.1 livestream (Image via Genshin Impact)

Raiden Shogun's character teaser reveals her past

In the latest character teaser for Raiden Shogun, Genshin Impact showcased three of her close friends. Unfortunately, the Electro Archon lost all these friends in a war caused by ambitions and vision.

Raiden Shogun and her friends in Genshin Impact (Image via Raiden Shogun Character Teaser)

The loss of close friends might be an explanation for why Baal has now turned into a tyrant.

Baal belongs to the Electro element and uses a Polearm during combat. She is expected to be one of the strongest characters ever released in Genshin Impact, thanks to the following elemental abilities:

Transcendence: Baleful Light

With this Elemental Skill, Baal releases a shard of her Eumythia that deals AoE Electro DMG to enemies. Thereafter, she grants the Eye of Stormy Judgment to the party members, which deals coordinated attacks with them once per second.

[2.1 Beta] Raiden Shogun's Transcendence: Baleful Light



C0 and talents level 10 for all characters. Showcasing E skill with bursts, ranged attacks and AA height on Venti's burst.



Do not use this as a guide on particle / orb generation.



Streamable link: https://t.co/DL7B1WaD3c pic.twitter.com/Cn4ddjDGIn — Dim (@dimbreath) August 5, 2021

This is a great ability to unleash some extra damage from party members. To make things even better, the Transcendence: Baleful Light lasts for 25 seconds and has a mere 10-second cooldown.

Secret Art: Musou Shinsetsu

Baal's Elemental Burst is the biggest reason behind the massive hype surrounding her. With a stunning animation, the Raiden Shogun pulls out a sword from her body called the Musou no Hitotachi and switches to it for seven seconds.

Raiden Shogun elemental burst! pic.twitter.com/bXnp0HCVE1 — Daily Baal (@dailybaal) July 24, 2021

During her burst, Baal gets a significant DMG buff and becomes a nightmare for the opponents. It is worth noting that Musou Shinsetsu also deals Electro DMG upon activation.

Hence, it seems like Baal can play the role of a support DPS and main DPS character effectively. The 2.1 patch will certainly reveal more about her lore, which is expected to be much deeper than players' expectations.

Edited by Shaheen Banu