Genshin Impact Concert 2021: Date, duration, writer and producer details revealed

The Genshin Impact Concert 2021 is also known as the Melodies of an Endless Journey, and it will take place on 3 October 2021.

Some Genshin Impact players are looking forward to seeing a musical arrangement of their favorite Genshin Impact tunes. Hence, it's vital to know who the writer and producer are, along with its initial date and how long the event is. This type of news won't apply to every Genshin Impact player, but those planning to tune in to the livestream may want to know more.

Useful information about the Genshin Impact Concert 2021 unveiled: Date, duration, writer and producer details

Genshin Impact Concert 2021 will cover some of the players' favorite tunes (Image via miHoYo)

As mentioned previously, the Genshin Impact Concert 2021 will take place on 3 October 2021. It will last about 90 minutes, and it will be available online for Genshin Impact fans to listen to. It will include multiple stages in countries like Belgium, the United States and South Korea.

It will feature a orchestral performance of Genshin Impact's music in Belgium, but it will also feature covers by artists in other countries. If Genshin Impact fans love the music of this popular game, chances are they'll love the tunes showcased in the Melodies of an Endless Journey.

Genshin Impact Concert 2021 Information

GENSHIN CONCERT 2021 - Melodies of an Endless Journey (teaser I)



GENSHIN CONCERT 2021

For specific time please visit:https://t.co/cCpxrvgFaWhttps://t.co/zbPSzCYJty#GenshinImpact — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 25, 2021

Given how recent this Tweet was posted, it's safe to assume that the website will be updated later with specific times as promised above. Still, there is some useful information to gather from the official website.

Official merchandise will be coming soon, although it isn't yet known what the Genshin Impact Concert 2021 could offer in this regard.

Genshin Impact fans can also hear a brief snippet of the music from the Genshin Impact Concert 2021 on the official website. There is also the option to change the language for the player's convenience.

Musical writer and producer details

Official information on the talent involved (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yu-Peng Chen wrote the original Genshin Impact music and is also the composer and music producer of HOYO-Mix. Alongside him is Dirk Bossé, who will act as the conductor of the orchestra.

The other musical companies involved can be seen in the photo above, such as IDIOTAPE and Motormusic. The performance will be carried out by the Flanders Symphony Orchestra under Dirk Bossé's supervision.

Genshin Impact Concert 2021 teaser

Genshin Impact uploaded a quick teaser about this event on their official YouTube channel. Players can catch a glimpse of Dirk Bossé conducting while listening to a Genshin Impact track in all of its glory.

This is the same video shown at Gamescom 2021, as it is one of two announcements made regarding the popular video game event.

