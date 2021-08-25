Genshin Impact anniversary event offers only 10 free wishes, and fans aren't happy

The Genshin Impact “year-one” anniversary event may not have gone as miHoYo had planned.

While there was a lot of hype in the community surrounding the celebrations, many felt that the developers failed to live up to expectations, especially when it came to the rewards.

During the 2.1 livestream event a couple of days ago, miHoYo finally revealed all their plans for the next major update to their flagship title and talked about some of the event-exclusive rewards that they will be making available to players.

v2.1 events and 1st Anniversary rewards

Total of 23 pulls will be given out

- x2270 Primogems

Along with x10 Fate, Genshin Impact players will also have a chance to get their hands on 2,270 Primogems, which is by far the most valuable premium currency in the game.

This provides a total of 23 pools from the Wish gatcha system; however, some of these rewards will be part of the daily login event, and players will need to boot up the game every day to make the most of the celebrations.

It’s the limited rewards and daily login system that has upset a large part of the Genshin Impact community, and they feel that miHoYo might have set the bar too low when it comes to celebrating the title’s "first-year" anniversary.

Genshin Impact fans are not happy with the anniversary rewards

While there are two sides to the argument when it comes to the generosity of the rewards, it’s pretty hard to deny that a very large portion of the Genshin Impact community feels that miHoYo has let them down by setting the bar too low for the event.

I don't mind if people quit Genshin Impact because of "bad" anniversary rewards.



This toxic fandom who would actively seek out Voice Actors to harass and insult them needs to be trimmed down anyway. pic.twitter.com/cUNRYhz1ps — ✧ Daniele - RAIDEN FOR ALL! (@reeveDTHRND) August 21, 2021

Many have tweeted comparisons between how other live service titles deal with their anniversary events and how miHoYo chose to move forward with theirs. Players feel that, from a larger perspective, 23 pulls from the Wish system is incredibly underwhelming.

Their regular events often provide the same amount of rewards, and fans strongly felt that, as it was an anniversary event, the developers should have topped that.

Before the announcement of the rewards, some Genshin Impact players even expected that the celebrations would provide them with at least 100 pools, or a free 5-star character, or even a 5-star weapon.

I don’t mean to sound ungrateful but the anniversary rewards are very underwhelming. I’m not saying give players 100 wishes, but give something to commemorate the anniversary. These rewards make this update seem like any other patch. — Jonathan Justin (@jonatha75468581) August 20, 2021

Unfortunately, a lot of community expectations did come crashing down during the reveal; however, many are hoping that miHoYo will heed their feedback and perhaps add additional rewards once Genshin Impact 2.1 officially kicks off.

miHoYo is known for listening to community feedback and a great deal of the community feels that it will be doing them justice by upping the rewards in the coming weeks.

