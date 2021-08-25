Genshin Impact anniversary event offers only 10 free wishes, and fans aren't happy

The Genshin Impact “year-one” anniversary event may not have gone as miHoYo had planned.
While there was a lot of hype in the community surrounding the celebrations, many felt that the developers failed to live up to expectations, especially when it came to the rewards.
During the 2.1 livestream event a couple of days ago, miHoYo finally revealed all their plans for the next major update to their flagship title and talked about some of the event-exclusive rewards that they will be making available to players.
Along with x10 Fate, Genshin Impact players will also have a chance to get their hands on 2,270 Primogems, which is by far the most valuable premium currency in the game.
This provides a total of 23 pools from the Wish gatcha system; however, some of these rewards will be part of the daily login event, and players will need to boot up the game every day to make the most of the celebrations.
It’s the limited rewards and daily login system that has upset a large part of the Genshin Impact community, and they feel that miHoYo might have set the bar too low when it comes to celebrating the title’s "first-year" anniversary.
Genshin Impact fans are not happy with the anniversary rewards
While there are two sides to the argument when it comes to the generosity of the rewards, it’s pretty hard to deny that a very large portion of the Genshin Impact community feels that miHoYo has let them down by setting the bar too low for the event.
Many have tweeted comparisons between how other live service titles deal with their anniversary events and how miHoYo chose to move forward with theirs. Players feel that, from a larger perspective, 23 pulls from the Wish system is incredibly underwhelming.
Their regular events often provide the same amount of rewards, and fans strongly felt that, as it was an anniversary event, the developers should have topped that.
Before the announcement of the rewards, some Genshin Impact players even expected that the celebrations would provide them with at least 100 pools, or a free 5-star character, or even a 5-star weapon.
Unfortunately, a lot of community expectations did come crashing down during the reveal; however, many are hoping that miHoYo will heed their feedback and perhaps add additional rewards once Genshin Impact 2.1 officially kicks off.
miHoYo is known for listening to community feedback and a great deal of the community feels that it will be doing them justice by upping the rewards in the coming weeks.