Unhappy with Anniversary rewards, Genshin Impact fans demand more Primogems from miHoYo

Many Genshin Impact fans are unhappy with miHoYo's proposed rewards for the game's first anniversary event.

Typically, anniversary events are seen as massive events in gacha games. Genshin Impact is a gacha game at its core, as players can collect several units while having some P2W elements. It's also worth noting that Genshin Impact has exploded in popularity compared to many other gacha games.

Hence, the event rewards just being ten free wishes and 2,270 Primogems seems lackluster to some fans. It's worth noting that these are general event rewards and not specifically just "anniversary rewards," as some Genshin Impact fans may believe.

Genshin Impact fans are unhappy with Anniversary rewards and want more Primogems from miHoYo

FOR Y'ALL NOT REALIZING pic.twitter.com/nxJfPvqdty — giangio | ceo of baal slaps (@baal_slapper) August 20, 2021

One of the most common complaints about Genshin Impact's first anniversary event surfaces when players compare it to other popular games. It puts into perspective how barren Genshin Impact's first anniversary event seems by comparison.

It should be noted that this is about the Twitter community's recent outrage toward the first anniversary event. It can always be a vocal minority, but it's still interesting to see how some Genshin Impact fans are reacting to it.

Genshin Impact fans wanted more

genshin has warped some of your guys’ perception on what a generous reward is i promise you they could have given a bit more for a first anniversary https://t.co/0cf28boK18 — sia fans kwangya (@ssulyne) August 20, 2021

One of the most common topics for discussion regarding the recent reveal of the first anniversary event in Genshin Impact is how little players are getting out of it. The rewards aren't terrible per se, but as the Twitter user above states, it could be better for such a monumental event.

This has inevitably led some Genshin Impact players, big and small, to leave their opinion on the matter (and on miHoYo).

i need every genshin player to just vote negatively on the next survey they release so they better make up for the shit anniversary things — izu (@4DEPTUZXIAO) August 23, 2021

I don't mind if people quit Genshin Impact because of "bad" anniversary rewards.



This toxic fandom who would actively seek out Voice Actors to harass and insult them needs to be trimmed down anyway. pic.twitter.com/cUNRYhz1ps — ✧ Daniele - RAIDEN FOR ALL! (@reeveDTHRND) August 21, 2021

So the Genshin Impact anniversary celebration is... well, nonexistent!

Oh but you get 10 pulls, hope you enjoy your sixteenth Favonius Greatsowrd. That's your reward for investing your time and money into this game for a year. — Lotus (@Lotus88489769) August 20, 2021

As seen above, different people have different interpretations on the matter. Some fans are disappointed, some are annoyed, and others are going against the motion and talking about how toxic the fanbase can be at times.

Stingy as a mf, we could have gotten a free 5 star at least — RH Tea Spill 𒆙 (@rhteaspillx) August 20, 2021

// genshin impact

This is not the best or worst reward why's everyone overreacting, it's just the first anniversary 😭, please be patient we haven't heard the full news of what we'll be expecting for this anniversary https://t.co/4ieVyUUdtz — ARU♡ 🪶🌟🌩️ (@starfallkiana) August 20, 2021

Genshin won’t even let players Choose a 5 Star for the 1st Anniversary?



Just 10 Summons and some Primogems with a reward reset? Lolwut? pic.twitter.com/B0dD6WeoXF — Justin, Grailed to 80 Chen Gong (@KawaiiFive0h) August 20, 2021

One of the most common assumptions for the anniversary event was that Genshin Impact players could pick their own five-star unit for free. Other users also reminded players that they might not have seen everything from miHoYo just yet.

Patient players can wait, but it's easy to see why so many users are riled up with what ultimately seems like a minor event for supposedly the biggest occasion in a gacha game.

I don’t mean to sound ungrateful but the anniversary rewards are very underwhelming. I’m not saying give players 100 wishes, but give something to commemorate the anniversary. These rewards make this update seem like any other patch. — Jonathan Justin (@jonatha75468581) August 20, 2021

Some Genshin Impact players want more than just free wishes whereas for some, the number of wishes is irrelevant. The latter just want miHoYo to make the event grander than the average one, regardless of whether it's generous or not.

Some fans are memeing on the situation

Mihoyo preparing Genshin Impact’s 1 Year Anniversary event pic.twitter.com/AnG7hyrc6j — Vienough (@VieHadEnough) August 20, 2021

Of course, not every Twitter reaction is serious in its nature. Some Genshin Impact fans decided to poke fun at miHoYo's first anniversary events. The example above is the perfect representation of what some of these memes represent.

They never said those were the anniversary rewards tho pic.twitter.com/rbW84aLpaV — julius (@belial_leonard) August 22, 2021

miHoYo hasn't responded with anything new regarding the recent outcries from the Genshin Impact community. As it stands now, Genshin Impact fans can either cope with what they got, or they could continue to mock miHoYo for their latest practices.

Most Genshin Impact Twitter users seem to be disliking the proposed events. There aren't that many Twitter likes on most of them, which would suggest that most people are just ranting and not caring so much about what other players have put on the platform.

Whether or not it's justified depends on how the player perceives the whole ordeal.

