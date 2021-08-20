Genshin Impact 2.1 to bring back Daily Login event with 10 free wishes, as per leaks

The 2.1 update to Genshin Impact is coming soon, and according to leaks, the event will give players 10 free wishes in the upcoming version.

Genshin Impact held the “May Fortune Find You” event in version 1.3, giving players Intertwined Fates and other rewards simply for logging in. If the leaks are correct, this event will essentially get a rerun in version 2.1. The daily login event will take on a new name in 2.1, this time called “Passage of Clouds and Stars.”

Genshin Impact daily login event: Passage of Clouds and Stars

Passage of Clouds and Stars: Daily Login Event



Day 1: Intertwined Fate x 1

Day 2: Mora x 80000

Day 3: Intertwined Fate x 2

Day 4: Mystic Enhancement Ore x 18

Day 5: Intertwined Fate x 2

Day 6: Hero's Wit x8

Day 7: Intertwined Fate x 5 — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) August 5, 2021

In the Passage of Clouds and Stars event, players may earn rewards for logging in to Genshin Impact. Based on the leaks, this event will provide rewards on seven separate days when players log in.

The upcoming daily login event rewards will likely be the same as the last one. If this is true, Passage of Clouds and Stars will provide the following rewards in total:

10 Intertwined Fates

80,000 Mora

18 Mystic Enhancement Ores

8 Hero's Wit

To claim these rewards, players will simply need to be at Adventure Rank 5 or higher, per Genshin Intel. This will likely be the only criteria for participating in the login event, so Genshin Impact veterans and new players alike will benefit.

Daily login event's expected rewards to match the last similar event (image via g_intel)

If this event mimics the "May Fortune Find You" event, players won’t need to log in on consecutive days to claim all the rewards. The last event lasted 16 days, where players only needed to log in for seven. Therefore, they might be able to forgo Genshin Impact for a day and still acquire the same event rewards.

Needless to say, 10 free wishes is very generous for a single event. While most events provide a few hundred Primogems at most, the 10 Intertwined Fates are equal to an incredible 1600 Primogems. Players will surely appreciate the free wishes, and many will spend them on the highly anticipated character banners in version 2.1.

Genshin Impact 2.1 is set to offer big rewards apart from the daily login event. The Inazuma storyline will surely continue, likely on the new islands of Watatsumi and Seirai.

On these new islands, players will have more chests to open, obstacles to cross, and quests to fulfill. It’s safe to assume that with these new regions, there will be plenty of opportunity to farm Primogems.

2.1 Genshin Impact is going to be a very special update - it's 1 year anniversary since game's launch! And you know what that means for gacha games having an anniversary (pls miHoYo be generous) — Gacha Gamer (@GachaGamerNews) August 19, 2021

What’s perhaps more exciting is that during version 2.1, Genshin Impact will have its first anniversary. Because of this, players have coined 2.1 as the “anniversary update.”

For the time being, it’s unclear how Genshin Impact will celebrate its first year of play. However, leaks have hinted at big rewards coming with the anniversary, and players’ expectations are very high.

