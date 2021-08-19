Genshin Impact leaks reveal Seirai and Watatsumi Island maps ahead of 2.1 update

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed the full Inazuma map for version 2.1, with two new islands included.

According to these leaks, Watatsumi Island and Seirai Island will both be added to the Inazuma map in version 2.1. Both of these islands will likely be crucial to the Genshin Impact storyline, and they may be involved in some upcoming events as well.

Thanks to the full map provided by the leakers, players might already know the unique features of these islands and where to locate them.

Leaked maps of Seirai and Watatsumi Island in Genshin Impact 2.1

2.1 Inazuma Map (English)

The leaked 2.1 map of Inazuma showcases Watatsumi Island, Seirai Island, and all known features of the new regions.

According to the map, Seirai Island will be south of the current Inazuma layout, below Narukami Island and Kannazuka. Watatsumi Island, meanwhile, is mapped to the west of Yashiori Island.

On the leaked map, Watatsumi and Seirai are both comparable in size to other Inazuma islands. However, both new islands are visibly much different from the current regions.

Seirai Island map

Leaked map of Seirai Island in Genshin Impact (image via Penpen)

The leaked Seirai Island map has a few unique features compared to other Inazuma islands.

This island is broken up into a few distinct landmasses, with relatively large bodies of water separating them. Water has also seemed to carve a hole into the central landmass of Seirai.

Furthermore, the map is covered in gray terrain, with pink and purple tints near the center. This unique coloring is likely related to Seirai’s disastrous history.

In Genshin Impact lore, Seirai has suffered from some calamity in the past. As a result, Seirai still has a thunderstorm always present at the center of the island.

First rumored to be the Electro Oceanid, this is the Thunder Manifestation.



An upcoming boss, the Thunder Manifestation, may also be at the center of Seirai Island. For now, it’s uncertain how exactly this boss is related to the thunderstorm.

Nevertheless, Genshin Impact players may soon spend quite a bit of time around this boss. The Thunder Manifestation is expected to drop Storm Beads, which players will likely need to ascend characters like Baal and Kujou Sara.

Seirai’s thunderstorm may provide some unique hurdles to exploration on the island. Players may need to curtail the effects of the thunderstorm, or perhaps cease the natural disaster entirely.

Watatsumi Island map

Leaked map of Watatsumi Island in Genshin Impact (image via Penpen)

While Seirai’s map is muted and bleak, the leaked Watatsumi Island map is much more colorful. In the inner sea of Watatsumi, pink and purple slivers of land form a round, spiral pattern.

Watatsumi is known for its unique foliage, with plants of different colors that can only be found on this island. This unique plant life might explain the colorful terrain on the Watatsumi map.

Although, since this is in Inazuma, the Electro element may have something to do with these colors as well.

Among this colorful land, Genshin Impact players will find the Sangonomiya Shrine at the center of the island. Kokomi’s resistance is based in this shrine, and the shrine is known to be surrounded by mountains and waterfalls.

Players may also find another upcoming boss battle, the Hydro Hypostasis, in northern Watatsumi. Players who summon Kokomi in version 2.1 will likely challenge this boss a number of times.

Leaks predict the water cube will drop Sango Pearls upon defeat, which players may use to ascend Kokomi.

Genshin Impact is sure to release new chests to unlock and quests to complete with the addition of the two new islands. Players only need to wait until version 2.1 is released on September 1 to begin exploring.

