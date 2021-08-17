Genshin Impact leak reveals Kujou Sara's ascension materials

Kujou Sara is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact, and leaks have revealed all the necessary items to build her.
Leaks indicate that Kujou Sara will be released in Baal’s banner, which is likely to take place at the start of version 2.1. The next update will arrive on September 1st, meaning players have just a few weeks to prepare for her arrival.
There are several items players can farm to prepare for the new Electro-bow character, and it's recommended that they start farming as soon as possible.
Items needed to ascend Kujou Sara in Genshin Impact
The required materials to upgrade Kujou Sara are:
- Mora
- Vajrada Amethyst
- Dendrobium
- Hilichurl masks
- Storm Beads
Players can prepare for Sara by farming as many of these items as possible before her banner is released on September 1st. However, one of her ascension materials is yet to be released in Genshin Impact.
According to leaks, the Thunder Manifestation boss battle will be released in version 2.1. Sara players will need to challenge this boss to get a unique reward, Storm Beads.
Kujou Sara ascension materials by level
In total, players will need the following items to ascend Kujou Sara:
Level 20
- 20,000 Mora
- 1 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver
- 3 Dendrobiums
- 3 Damaged Masks
Level 40
- 40,000 Mora
- 3 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment
- 10 Dendrobiums
- 15 Damaged Masks
- 2 Storm Beads
Level 50
- 60,000 Mora
- 6 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment
- 20 Dendrobiums
- 12 Stained Masks
- 4 Storm Beads
Level 60
- 80,000 Mora
- 3 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk
- 30 Dendrobiums
- 18 Stained Masks
- 8 Storm Beads
Level 70
- 100,000 Mora
- 6 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk
- 45 Dendrobiums
- 12 Ominous Masks
- 12 Storm Beads
Level 80
- 120,000 Mora
- 6 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone
- 60 Dendrobiums
- 24 Ominous Masks
- 20 Storm Beads
Where to farm materials for Kujou Sara in Genshin Impact
Although Genshin Impact players can’t yet obtain Storm Beads, Sara’s other ascension materials are all up for grabs.
To get Damaged, Stained, and Ominous Masks, players need to simply defeat Hilichurls. These enemies roam every major region in Teyvat, so players should have no issues finding them.
Dendrobium, on the other hand, is a much more localized item. These plants grow in the open world, but only in select regions of Inazuma. Genshin Impact players should search the Kannazuka and Yashiori Island regions to find Dendrobium. To help find its exact location, players can refer to the interactive map below.
After collecting a Dendrobium, the plant will take two real-world days to respawn. Since only about 50 unique Dendrobiums spawn in Genshin Impact, players will need to farm them multiple times to have enough for Sara’s max ascension.
Players who want to collect Vajrada Amethyst can challenge the Electro Hypostasis or some weekly bosses. However, Kujou Sara players will still need to challenge the Thunder Manifestation in 2.1 for Storm Beads. This boss will also provide Vajrada Amethyst.
Also read: Genshin Impact leak reveals first look at Kujou Sara's Elemental Skill and Burst abilities