Genshin Impact 1st anniversary: Will miHoYo plan an event?

Genshin Impact is about to have its first anniversary, with September 28, 2021, being the date that players need to remember.

As Genshin Impact has yet to have an anniversary event of any kind, many players are wondering what could happen on that date.

Genshin Impact launched on September 28, 2020, globally for Android, iOS, PC, and on the PS4. It's worth noting that nothing has been officially announced about the anniversary event as of right now.

The only thing that players can expect is that the anniversary event will take place in Genshin Impact 2.1.

When September 28 comes, it will fall under the current version. But it's also worth mentioning that no official banners have been announced for the anniversary event as of yet.

Genshin Impact: Launch and Anniversary date info

Regardless of the platform that the player is on, the Anniversary date will be the same. That means even PS5 players will have the same anniversary event like every other platform, despite a different launch date.

In the future, that also means that the anniversary event will take place every year on the same exact date.

miHoYo, on its part, has maintained a hushed up tone about such an important event. miHoYo's secrecy around the date has only fueled further fan speculation.

What could be in the anniversary event?

Passage of Clouds and Stars: Daily Login Event



Day 1: Intertwined Fate x 1

Day 2: Mora x 80000

Day 3: Intertwined Fate x 2

Day 4: Mystic Enhancement Ore x 18

Day 5: Intertwined Fate x 2

Day 6: Hero's Wit x8

Day 7: Intertwined Fate x 5 — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) August 5, 2021

There's nothing officially confirmed for what can show up in the anniversary event, but the tweet above is referring to an earlier event in Genshin Impact 2.1.

Considering how generous it was compared to past events, it would make sense that this small login event would probably coincide with the anniversary event, itself.

In total, there could be:

10 Intertwined Fates

80,000 Mora

18 Mystic Enhancement Ores

8 Hero's Wits

Some players speculate that La Signora could be on the anniversary banner, but that's purely speculation. There is no leak that states what the anniversary banner would look like (if there is one).

// genshin leaks



possibly in 1.8, the anniversary update pic.twitter.com/AksVAOL4Nr — Vice✰ (@V1cTorie) July 1, 2021

This old leak does coincide with the new one somewhat. While there aren't free Primogems in the new leak, the giveaways are quite generous nonetheless.

Judging by the words used in this old text leak, it would be safe to assume that there will be a lot of events going on during Genshin Impact's 1st anniversary.

It's still unknown if miHoYo will give away a free five-star unit or not for the anniversary event. They have done something similar in their other game, Honkai Impact 3rd, so it wouldn't be unheard of if they did the same in Genshin Impact.

